Top 5 Grass-type moves in Pokemon GO

The Grass-typing has never been known for its hardiness in Pokemon GO. However, this weakness holds no influence over the power of Grass-type moves.

This list will refer exclusively to the numbers related to PvP and not PvE. There is not an excessive amount of difference between the two, but some move performances may differ.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Grass-type moves in Pokemon GO?

#5 - Bullet Seed

Bullet Seed (Image via Game Freak)

Bullet Seed is the Grass-type Quick move that generates the most energy, giving out a whole 11.8 energy per second.

The damage it deals is honestly pitiable at just 4,5 DPS. However, considering just how much energy is being generated with every use, it's worth it.

Leaf Blade can be used in as little as 3 seconds with this move. Conversely, the hard-hitting Solar Beam can be charged up in just over 9 seconds. Either way, the opposing Pokemon will be in for some serious damage in very little time.

#4 - Leaf Blade

Leaf Blade (Image via Game Freak)

This is a Charge Move that doesn't hit hard but comes out lightning-fast, removing weak or weakened Pokemon from play quickly before they can get a chance to resist.

Lead Blade only requires 33 energy to be used. It may only have 29.2 DPS, but against a Pokemon with terrible defense or a 4x weakness to Grass, it can be absolutely devastating.

#3 - Power Whip/Grass Knot

Power Whip (Image via Game Freak)

These two moves are essentially identical, differing only in the type of Pokemon that can learn them and their damage window.

These are overall decent Charge Moves. They offer 34.6 DPS while needing only 50 energy. Some players may consider them to be worse versions of Frenzy Plant. However, considering how exclusive Frenzy Plant is, it's nice to have reliable fall-backs for consistent damage.

#2 - Solar Beam

Solar Beam (Image via Game Freak)

Solar Beam is an absolutely devastating Charge Move. It has a base power of 150, which is quite crippling.

Solar Beam takes 100 energy to charge, and the move duration is crazy long. However, it's hard to find something that has the same 1-hit impact that this move has.

#1 - Frenzy Plant

Frenzy Plant (Image via ishmam on DeviantArt)

This move is considered to be the best Charge Move available for every single Pokemon that can learn it (both offense and defense). In other words, this is, quite simply, the best Grass-type move in Pokemon GO.

With 38.5 DPS and only needing a laughable 50 energy to use, Frenzy Plant hits hard and ridiculously fast.