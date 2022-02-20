Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Deoxys Attack Form

Deoxys Attack is a great option for trainers who like to play dangerously in Pokemon GO.

As its name suggests, Deoxys Attack has enormous strength (414 base power). The tradeoff with this, though, is that since it only has 46 Defense, a strong breeze would likely knock it out.

This is an ultra hyper-offensive Pokemon that can still be fun to use if trainers don’t mind having it die several times.

Which attacks should this legendary Pokemon be running?

Since this game is full of Charm spamming Fairy-types, Poison Jab ends up being a better option for Deoxys Attack’s fast move than Zen Headbutt. Otherwise, both moves are very similar, as they both last for one second in PvP.

Whereas Zen Headbutt only charges six energy per use, Poison Jab charges 7. Believe it or not, this matters a lot. Considering Deoxys Attack’s low defense, and the fact that a Bug Bite from a Kakuna could probably take it out, it won’t survive long enough to charge energy. Therefore, it needs to squeeze the most energy out of its fast moves to be useful.

Deoxys is very popular in the main series games as well as the phone game (Image via False Swipe Gaming/Youtube)

It’s sad when a Pokemon’s signature move gives it a guaranteed Attack drop, but nevertheless, Psycho Boost is essential on Deoxys Attack. Remember how it struggles to charge energy? Psycho Boost is its only energy budget option, only requiring 35 energy to be used.

What’s more sad is that this attack only has a base power of 70. Trainers will simply have to hope that, when combined with Deoxys Attack’s huge Attack stat, that the move will do significant damage anyway.

Deciding the next charge move for Deoxys Attack is simple. It will never, ever be able to charge a Zap Cannon, so the only other option is Dark Pulse.

Now, with this move, Deoxys Attack can somewhat be a counter to opposing Psychic-types. Since it would resist Psychic moves, it might survive long enough to charge up Dark Pulse and pick up a KO.

