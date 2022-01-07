Pokemon GO: How to get Sylveon

Sylveon, Eevee's Fairy-type evolution introduced in Pokemon X & Y, was introduced in Pokemon GO in 2021 and has been quite popular in the game ever since.

Much like Eevee's more recent evolutions, evolving an Eevee into a Sylveon has a particular requirement specific to the form. Since Sylveon is a Fairy-type, its evolution requirements include gaining affection from an Eevee by using the game's Buddy System.

However, the popular nicknaming trick works for this Eevee-lution as well for players who have yet to use it to acquire a Sylveon. These two options are the primary ways to acquire the Fairy-type Eevee-lution, as it doesn't appear often elsewhere.

Pokemon GO: The two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon

There are two primary methods for evolving Evee into Sylveon, one of which is much simpler than the other but can only be used once per account. The traditional way to evolve a Sylveon in Pokemon GO requires trainers to make the desired Eevee into their Buddy Pokemon and accrue 70 hearts of affection with it.

This can be achieved in many ways, such as feeding the Eevee berries/poffins, battling with it in one's battle party, petting it, taking snapshots of it, and taking it to new Pokestops. The way this is done is irrelevant as long as 70 hearts are earned.

Once trainers have earned 70 hearts for their Eevee in Pokemon GO, they'll need to feed the Pokemon 25 candies to initiate the evolution. This should result in the player's Eevee becoming Sylveon.

However, for players who have yet to utilize the nickname trick to acquire Sylveon, it bypasses the heart requirement and simply requires the Eevee to consume the 25 candies while its name is "Kira."

Doing so will force the evolution into Sylveon. However, keep in mind that this trick only works once per account, so Pokemon GO trainers will want to make certain the Eevee they're evolving is worth turning into a Sylveon.

As a battler in Pokemon GO, Sylveon is a very solid choice for a Fairy-type Pokemon. In Battle League, it is an effective fighter against Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-type Pokemon when using moves like Charm and Dazzling Gleam.

It isn't quite a top Fairy-type pick like Togekiss and Gardevoir, but it can still handle its own and excel with the right battle party around it.

