How to get Glaceon in Pokemon GO in 2022

Keeping track of eight different evolutions for Eevee in Pokemon GO can be a little confusing, but getting Glaceon should take no time at all.

Glaceon, as well as Leafeon, were some of the later Eeveloutions introduced in Generation IV.

As an Ice-type, it gets access to several strong moves, namely Frost Breath. There are also a couple of ways trainers can evolve Eevee into Glaceon, both of which are pretty easy.

Method for evolving Eevee into Ice-type Pokemon

There are two ways Eevee can evolve into Glaceon: one is instantaneous, and the other requires an item.

The instant method is through what is known as the Eevee nickname trick. If a trainer specifically nicknames their Eevee Rea, it will evolve into Glaceon with the required number of species candies.

There are other nicknames that trainers can give to Eevee to evolve it into the other Eeveeloutions. Those are as follows:

Vaporeon: Rainer

Jolteon: Sparky

Flareon: Pyro

Espeon: Sakura

Umbreon: Tamao

Leafeon: Linnea

Sylveon: Kira

If these names seem like they are random, they aren’t. Each name belongs to a trainer with that specific Eevolution in the anime. For example, Sakura’s Eevee evolved into Espeon during one episode.

Glaceon was available during the recent Holiday event (Image via Niantic)

Here is the thing about the Eevee nickname trick, though: it’s a one-time use-only trick. Each trainer can only use this trick once per Eevolution. Therefore, if they evolve Eevee into Jolteon and get a new Eevee, users can’t use the nickname trick to evolve the new Eevee into Jolteon. They can, though, use it for another evolution like Vaporeon.

Aside from this trick, the other way trainers can evolve Eevee into Glaceon is by spinning a Glacial Lure Module. These items are special lures that attract Steel and Ice Pokemon to the gamer.

When a trainer spins a Glacial Lure Module at a PokeStop, they can guarantee their Eevee will evolve into Glaceon after feeding it 25 Eevee candy. Alternatively, players can always simply catch Glaceon without evolving. For example, Glaceon was a Raid boss during the recent Holiday event.

