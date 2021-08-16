Pokemon GO: How to evolve Eevee into Jolteon

Jolteon has been on the team of Pokemon trainers since the very beginning, starting way back in Pokemon Red and Blue on the Nintendo Gameboy.

Many veteran players remember the experience of picking up their Eevee from the Celedon Apartments and buying a Thunderstone at the department store next door.

Having been added in since the release of Pokemon GO, many players have experience with using the speedy Electric type on their team in both Raid and PvP battles.

However, there are still a number of players that are not aware of how to evolve their Eevee into Jolteon.

Evolving Eevee into Jolteon In Pokemon GO

Like the rest of Eevee's evolution, there are a couple different ways to evolve your Eevee into the preferred form:

Nicknaming your Eevee - Players are guarenteed to evolve their Eevee into a Jolteon after spending the 25 candies required for evolution and nicknaming their Eevee "Sparky".

Evolving their Eevee regularly - Players can evolve their Eevee into Jolteon regularly by spending 25 candies, though getting Jolteon is not guarenteed as there are at least 2 more different forms Eevee can evolve into.

While most players looking to add Jolteon to their team use the guaranteed nicknaming method, there is still a possibility of getting Jolteon through regular evolution.

Additional information

Jolteon in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For players looking to add Jolteon to their team for battle in Raids and PvP, here are some helpful tips to consider:

Jolteon has a maximum CP of 3265

Jolteon as an attack stat of 232, a defense stat of 182, and a stamina stat of 163

Jolteon takes super effective damage from Ground type attacks

Jolteon takes less damage from Flying, Electric, and Steel type attacks.

Jolteon is boosted in battle by rainy weather

Jolteon's best moves to use in battle are Volt Switch and Discharge

For any player looking to add a reliable Electric type to their party in Pokemon GO, Jolteon is often seen as a great option due to its accessibility as Eevee is never a hard Pokemon to come by.

Jolteon's speed and high attack stat also make it a permanent team member for many players in a variety of PvP leagues.

