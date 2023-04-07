Pokemon GO (April 2023): All Eevee evolutions and how to make them

Eevee and its many evolutions are some of the first battle-ready creatures that players get when they start their accounts in Pokemon GO. This is all thanks to Eevee's low evolution cost.

Eevee and its first three evolutions debuted in the franchise in the first iteration, starting in Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Gameboy. In these games, Eevee was a secret Pocket Monster that players could only get by entering the back of the Celadon apartment complex.

Ever since its debut, Eevee has slowly climbed to the same mascot status as Pikachu, even having its own spotlight title, Pokemon: Let's GO Eevee.

However, many newer players who find themselves in possession of an Eevee in Pokemon GO may not know how to evolve it into the exact form they want it to take.

How to get every Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO

Eevee and all of its evolutions as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regardless of the Eeveelution that players want to use, they will need to collect 25 Eevee candies.

With Pokemon GO's roster constantly expanding, Eevee can be a very difficult creature to come by. As such, trainers should hunt for it in partly cloudy weather, as the Pocket Monster has a much higher chance of spawning under such conditions.

Using Pinap Berries when catching an Eevee increases the number of candies players will receive from doing so. Those looking to hunt Eevee should make sure to have a few in their bag.

Registering one as their Buddy Pokemon not only gives trainers passive amounts of Eevee candies by walking, but it also fulfills the requirements for three of the creature's different potential evolutions.

Here is a list of ways that players can get every evolution of Eevee in Pokemon GO:

Flareon - 25 Eevee candies, base 33% chance/ nickname Eevee "Pyro" prior to evolving

Vaporeon - 25 Eevee candies, base 33% chance/ nickname Eevee "Rainer" prior to evolving

Jolteon - 25 Eevee candies, base 33% chance/ nickname Eevee "Sparky" prior to evolving

Umbreon - 25 Eevee candies, walk 10 kilometers with Eevee registered as a Buddy Pokemon, evolve at night/ nickname Eevee "Tamao" prior to evolving

Espeon - 25 Eevee candies, walk 10 kilometers with Eevee registered as a Buddy Pokemon, evolve during the day/ nickname Eevee "Sakura" prior to evolving

Glaceon - 25 Eevee candies, evolve next to a Glacial Lure/ nickname Eevee "Rea" prior to evolving

Leafeon - 25 Eevee candies, evolve next to a Mossy Lure/ nickname Eevee "Linnea" prior to evolving

Sylveon - 25 Eevee candies, have Eevee registered has a Buddy Pokemon, collect 70 hearts/ nickname Eevee "Kira" prior to evolving

Before deciding what evolution to grant Eevee in Pokemon GO, players should consider their situation. If they are only evolving their Eevee to complete the Pokedex, they should check to see what forms are missing.

In regards to what form to evolve Eevee into for battles, it would be best to check a trusted stat source and match each evolution with what one is looking for in a battling partner.

