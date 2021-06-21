Where to find Eevee in Pokemon GO

Eevee is a Normal-type Pokémon from the Kanto region in Pokemon GO.

There are eight different Pokemon that Eevee evolves into when fed 25 candies. These Pokemon are Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

The best moves for Eevee in Pokemon GO are Quick Attack and Last Resort. This move combination has the highest total DPS, which serves the Pokemon well in PVP battles, Raids, and Gyms.

Eevee is vulnerable to Fighting-type Pokemon but is resistant to Ghost-types, making it a great addition to the Pokedex, especially when getting ready to battle Team GO Rocket.

Where Eevee spawns in Pokemon GO

Since Eevee is a Normal-type Pokemon, it can spawn almost anywhere in Pokemon GO. Unlike a Pokemon with a specific type, it is not restricted to sports arenas or power plants. With that in mind, players should focus on highly populated areas when trying to find Eevee.

Eevee is not difficult to catch in Pokemon GO, with a base capture rate of 40% and a base flee rate of 10%. This means that most trainers, even those who are just starting out, will be able to capture a wild Eevee with relative ease.

Eevee is boosted by partly cloudy weather in Pokemon GO. Players have the highest chances of capturing one in the wild in such weather.

Players can also catch Eevee by using candies such as Razz Berries, which will make the Pokemon more compliant and more likely to stay caught in the Pokeball. Additionally, they can use incense to help lure Eevee in the wild.

If a trainer is simply having no luck finding Eevee in the wild, there is always the option to trade with another player for one.

