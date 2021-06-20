Pokemon GO: Which Pokemon evolve when traded?

Pokemon GO changed the means by which Pokemon evolved compared to the main series. ,But that doesn't mean everything is different.

Though the game's candy system was a departure from the more RPG-esque leveling system of the main line Pokemon titles, trading Pokemon in both Pokemon GO and the main series can cause some Pokemon to evolve. Since Generation I, this roster has slowly but surely expanded, and the Pokemon who benefit from it do so in bunches. Trading these Pokemon can be tricky at times in the main series, but Pokemon GO makes it easier than ever.

Pokemon GO: Pokemon evolving from trading

Though Pokemon GO has an incredibly sizable roster after years of implementations, the number of Pokemon evolving from trades has remained small. Even if the list of Pokemon that evolve from trades is small, they are usually significantly more impressive than many rank-and-file evolutions currently within the game. When it comes to Pokemon players should try to trade and evolve, the list is as follows:

Boldore evolves into Gigalith.

Graveler evolves into Golem.

Gurrdurr evolves into Conkledurr.

Haunter evolves into Gengar.

Kadabra evolves into Alakazam.

Karrablast evolves into Escavalier.

Machoke evolves into Machamp.

Shelmet evolves into Accelgor.

So what is the benefit of trading these Pokemon to evolve them in Pokemon GO when they can also be evolved with candy?

Put plainly, it's much more resourceful, as it reduces the candy cost to zero when evolving through a trade. For example, Pokemon such as Haunter and Graveler need 100 candy to evolve, and those like Gurrdurr and Boldore require 200 candy to evolve without trading. It's nice to have options in Pokemon GO compared to trading being necessary for these evolutions in the traditional Pokemon games, but players tight on candy may still opt for trading regardless.

This list is likely only the beginning, as Pokemon such as Phantump and Pumpkaboo are yet to be implemented in Pokemon GO and also benefit from the very same trading process. Though Niantic may opt to evolve them in a different way compared to their console counterparts, the constant development of Pokemon GO and also upcoming Pokemon titles themselves will ensure that the list of trade evolution Pokemon will only grow in the future.

