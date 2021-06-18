Pokemon GO: Swinub Spotlight Hour guide

The fourth Spotlight Hour event of June will feature the Ground/Ice-type Pokemon, Swinub. Players of the mobile game won't want to miss out on this hour-long Swinub celebration.

On June 22nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m in a player's local time, Swinub will suddenly start spawning in the wild at a much more drastic rate than normal. Players that need to get enough species candies to evolve their Swinub into Piloswine and Mamoswine will want to make use of this upcoming Spotlight Hour event.

This article is a Pokemon GO player's go-to guide for Swinub's feature on the 22nd.

It’s that time again, Trainers! ⏰



Here’s the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/kCkKinGsSy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 28, 2021

Related: Pokemon GO: Every Spotlight Hour in June 2021

How to take advantage of Swinub Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Players of Pokemon GO have come to love the weekly Spotlight Hour events put on by Niantic. Of course, some featured Pokemon are better and more popular than others, but Swinub's event is set to be one of the best yet.

Swinub may not look very intimidating, but once it evolves into Piloswine and Mamoswine, the Pocket Monster becomes a force to be reckoned with. This Spotlight Hour event will be the perfect opportunity for trainers to get the species candy they need to evolve Swinub.

Other than setting aside time to participate from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m., trainers can also do the following to prepare for the event:

Stock up on Pokeballs prior to the event so there are plenty to use on Swinubs

Conserve Berries until the Spotlight Hour to make catching easier and earn more candy

Make room in Pokemon inventory for a bunch of Swinubs

Encounter every Swinub that pops up for a chance to catch its shiny version

Another important facet to make use of during Swinub's Spotlight Hour is to hold out on evolving any Pokemon until the event starts. That's because there will be an in-game bonus running during the event that will garner players double XP for every Pokemon evolved. The bonus will work for every species evolved, not just Swinub.

This event will be a great opportunity for players to rack up XP and species candy. Additionally, with the increased spawn-rate, shiny-hunters will have better odds of encountering a shiny Swinub.

We’re hearing reports that Giovanni will have Shadow Ho-Oh in his grasp! Complete the Team GO Rocket Special Research, A Seven-Colored Shadow, to earn a Super Rocket Radar. This will help you track down the Team GO Rocket Boss and save Shadow Ho-Oh!! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/XRO6LoGt27 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) June 11, 2021

Also, read Pokemon GO: How to complete 'A Seven-Colored Shadow' Special Research

Edited by Nikhil Vinod