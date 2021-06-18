Pokemon GO: How to complete 'A Seven-Colored Shadow' Special Research

Pokemon GO's wicked villain, Giovanni, has corrupted a new Legendary Pokemon, and this time, it's the rainbow-feathered Johto legend, Ho-Oh.

The new #TeamGORocket special research with #ShadowHoOh will be available for you once it is June 17 for you in your timezone 📅 #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/XdWW1T0mMb — Couple of Gaming (@coupleofgaming) June 16, 2021

For players hoping to capture Shadow Ho-Oh, Niantic has provided the opportunity with the Special Research dubbed "A Seven-Colored Shadow." Set in six stages, Pokemon GO's dedicated fans will have plenty of work ahead in order to encounter Giovanni and swipe Shadow Ho-Oh from his clutches.

Expect to do plenty of battling and purification if players plan on finishing these research tasks, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Players can even bag a couple extra Pokemon from encounters within the research that aren't Shadow Ho-Oh, improving the rewards.

Pokemon GO: "A Seven-Colored Shadow" task and reward breakdown

Image via Niantic

Analyzing the tasks and rewards for this Pokemon GO research questline, there will be plenty to do to keep trainers occupied. Not only this, but the tasks vary with some regularity until the back end, which primarily involves defeating members of Team GO Rocket to acquire the Super Rocket Radar. This research will take some time, but it isn't as long as some other research or more specifically Pokemon GO's Research Stories.

The stages of the Pokemon GO research tasks and their rewards are as follows:

Stage 1

Catch 10 Pokemon - Teddiursa catch encounter

Spin three Pokestops or Gyms - Sun Stone

Purify one Shadow Pokemon - 15 Pokeballs

Stage completion rewards - 1500 XP, 500 Stardust and a Gloom catch encounter

Stage 2

Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts - Five Hyper Potions

Catch five Shadow Pokemon - Five Revives

Purify three Shadow Pokemon - 15 Pokeballs

Stage completion rewards - 2000 XP, 500 Stardust and a Xatu catch encounter

Stage 3

Use three super effective charged moves in gym battles - Fast TM

Battle another trainer in the Great League - Charged TM

Purify five Shadow Pokemon - 15 Ultra Balls

Stage completion rewards - 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Rocket Radar

Stage 4

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Flareon catch encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - Jolteon catch encounter

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - Vaporeon catch encounter

Stage completion rewards - 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar

Stage 5

Find Giovanni - Five Max Potions

Battle Giovanni - Five Max Revives

Defeat Giovanni - King's Rock

Stage completion rewards - 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Larvitar catch encounter

Stage 6

Claim reward - 2000 XP

Claim reward - 2000 XP

Claim reward - 2000 XP

Stage completion rewards - Two Silver Pinap Berries, 2000 Stardust and one Lucky Egg

Read More: Pokemon GO - Professor Willow's trading card details

Edited by Nikhil Vinod