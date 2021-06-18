Pokemon GO: How to complete 'A Seven-Colored Shadow' Special Research

Pokemon GO's wicked villain, Giovanni, has corrupted a new Legendary Pokemon, and this time, it's the rainbow-feathered Johto legend, Ho-Oh.
For players hoping to capture Shadow Ho-Oh, Niantic has provided the opportunity with the Special Research dubbed "A Seven-Colored Shadow." Set in six stages, Pokemon GO's dedicated fans will have plenty of work ahead in order to encounter Giovanni and swipe Shadow Ho-Oh from his clutches.
Expect to do plenty of battling and purification if players plan on finishing these research tasks, but the rewards are well worth the effort. Players can even bag a couple extra Pokemon from encounters within the research that aren't Shadow Ho-Oh, improving the rewards.
Pokemon GO: "A Seven-Colored Shadow" task and reward breakdown
Analyzing the tasks and rewards for this Pokemon GO research questline, there will be plenty to do to keep trainers occupied. Not only this, but the tasks vary with some regularity until the back end, which primarily involves defeating members of Team GO Rocket to acquire the Super Rocket Radar. This research will take some time, but it isn't as long as some other research or more specifically Pokemon GO's Research Stories.
The stages of the Pokemon GO research tasks and their rewards are as follows:
Stage 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Teddiursa catch encounter
- Spin three Pokestops or Gyms - Sun Stone
- Purify one Shadow Pokemon - 15 Pokeballs
- Stage completion rewards - 1500 XP, 500 Stardust and a Gloom catch encounter
Stage 2
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket grunts - Five Hyper Potions
- Catch five Shadow Pokemon - Five Revives
- Purify three Shadow Pokemon - 15 Pokeballs
- Stage completion rewards - 2000 XP, 500 Stardust and a Xatu catch encounter
Stage 3
- Use three super effective charged moves in gym battles - Fast TM
- Battle another trainer in the Great League - Charged TM
- Purify five Shadow Pokemon - 15 Ultra Balls
- Stage completion rewards - 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Rocket Radar
Stage 4
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo - Flareon catch encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra - Jolteon catch encounter
- Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff - Vaporeon catch encounter
- Stage completion rewards - 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar
Stage 5
- Find Giovanni - Five Max Potions
- Battle Giovanni - Five Max Revives
- Defeat Giovanni - King's Rock
- Stage completion rewards - 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust and a Larvitar catch encounter
Stage 6
- Claim reward - 2000 XP
- Claim reward - 2000 XP
- Claim reward - 2000 XP
- Stage completion rewards - Two Silver Pinap Berries, 2000 Stardust and one Lucky Egg
