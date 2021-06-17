Pokemon GO: Professor Willow's trading card details

Pokemon GO got some big-time representation in the TCG with a new Professor Willow card.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, since spin offs aren’t typically referenced in trading cards. Niantic, however, teamed up with TCG to create the card, a big event that could have trainers walking away with several treats.

How can players get this rare Pokemon trainer card?

This new card is specifically a Professor’s Research card that features Professor Willow in the cover. There are two other versions of this card: One with Professor Magnolia, and an older one with Professor Juniper.

Other than being a nice collectable item, this card is extremely powerful in TCG. Professor’s Research allows the player to discard everything in their hand and draw seven cards. This essentially gives players the opportunity to completely reset their hand, giving them a chance to draw the final Pokemon or Energy card that they need to win.

Even better news for Pokemon GO players is the special code. On the Professor Willow Research card there is a code on the bottom. Players can use this code to unlock a Special Research event in Pokemon GO. This is definitely something players are going to want to try and unlock because it could give them special items and even a Meltan.

Grabbing a Professor Willow card might be worth it for Meltan alone. Melmetal is a phenomenal Pokemon that can help any player win more games in PvP or beat more raid bosses.

As a Steel-type Pokemon, Melmetal already has loads of resistances. It also has an enormous 264 Stamina stat, as well as 226 Attack. The icing on the cake is the great moveset Melmetal gets access to, with strong moves like Hyper Beam and Flash Cannon (no Double Iron Bash sadly).

Starting in July, this rare card can be earned at the Pokemon Center Website. To promote Pokemon GO, they are offering the Professor Willow Research card to anyone who makes a set number of Pokemon GO related purchases on the site. One such item to purchase would be the t-shirt for Pokemon GO Fest 2021

