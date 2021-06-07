How to trade Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Trading Pokemon is one of the most strategic ways to get ahead in Pokemon GO.

Trainers who are over Level 10 in Pokemon GO often trade Pokemon with their friends. This is done to either build up their own Pokedex or help a friend out.

Stardust is the universal currency that powers a trade in Pokemon GO. As a player builds up their Friendship Level with a friend, it will become easier to complete trades because less Stardust is required each time.

Trading Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Trainers should note that Legendary Pokémon, Shiny Pokémon or Pokemon that are not currently in their Pokedex require a special trade. They also require more Stardust than usual.

These kinds of trades can only happen once a day, so it is important to bear that in mind if there are many Pokemon of that nature to be traded.

If both the trainer and their friend are at level 10 or higher, they can follow the steps given below to trade a Pokemon in Pokemon GO:

Players can trade with a fellow trainer by first becoming friends. To do this, players should ask a trainer for their Trainer Code and send them a friend request. Once they accept the request, it is possible to swap Pokemon. Players should then meet up with the new friend and try out the trading system. They have to be in close proximity for it to work (within 100m). Both trainers need to pick the Pokemon they want to trade. Players should review the trade details and make sure they are happy with them. It's better to trade Pokémon low in IV if the goal is to have their IVs go up. Another important rule of thumb is to never trade a 100% Pokémon because players will almost certainly lose that stat. Players can then select the "Next" button. They can do a final review before clicking on the "Confirm" button.

