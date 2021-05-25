How to get Stardust in Pokemon GO in 2021

Any good trainer in Pokemon GO knows the importance of having Stardust and lots of it. But not everyone knows how to use it.

Stardust is used for multiple reasons in Pokemon GO, most common being for leveling up Pokemon, CP (combat power), unlocking new charged move sets, and trading Pokemon. However, doing any of those things will use up a lot of Stardust. So, it is essential to know how to get it when you need it.

Fortunately, there are many ways to get Stardust as well as increase the amount earned when a trainer does get some. Sometimes it’s a stroke of good luck like a weather-charged Pokemon or an intentional play to get more. Either way, there are plenty of options when it comes to Stardust.

Tips for getting more Stardust in Pokemon GO

The most straightforward and passive way to get Stardust in Pokemon GO is to capture Pokemon or hatch eggs. Each Pokemon a trainer catches will get them 100 Stardust. However, catching an already evolved Pokemon can earn 200.

A trainer can hatch eggs by walking, and each egg will have a specific amount that will need to be walked to hatch the egg.

Hatching eggs 2-km eggs give 400 to 800 Stardust .

. 5-km eggs give 800 to 1600 Stardust .

. 7-km eggs give 800 to 1600 Stardust .

. 10-km eggs give 1600-3200 Stardust .

. 12-km eggs give 3200-6400 Stardust.

Image via Niantic

Two of the more difficult but rewarding approaches to earning Stardust include completing Field Research and Raids. For Field Research, a trainer can get thousands of Stardust per completed task. Raids also reward trainers generously, and they can do one free raid per day.

Weather and Spotlight Hours are the other two that are more out of the trainers control, but great opportunities to take advantage of when they arise.

Each Pokemon responds to the real-time weather around a player and has specific weather that boosts them in Pokemon GO. Playing with a Pokemon that is boosted by the current weather will earn the trainer more Stardust.

The Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go is a special weekly event. It will show one special Pokémon each week and have a bonus effect.

Remember, Trainers! Dratini will be in the spotlight on Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. local time, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/fyuolZHvUV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 11, 2021

Lastly, using a Star Piece in Pokemon GO. This item increases Stardust by 1.5 for a limited time and will help players earn more Stardust for a while. Players can get Star Pieces by opening special boxes that are available in the game shop during special events.