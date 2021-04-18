Sunny and clear weather in Pokemon GO gives boosts to the same types of Pokemon.

It depends on where a trainer lives, but many places will most commonly see their in-game weather listed as Clear/Sunny. Those two types of weather in Pokemon GO deliver some significant boosts.

The boosts are for those types of Pokemon and moves in battle and an increase in those types of Pokemon spawning. Clear/Sunny weather in Pokemon GO increases the spawn rates of Grass, Fire, and Ground-types.

Top 5 Pokemon that appear during Sunny weather in Pokemon GO

#5 - Lombre

Image via The Pokemon Company

Lotad and Lombre have appeared much more frequently in Pokemon GO as of late. Sunny weather only boosts those appearances.

Advertisement

Lombre is a great Pokemon to catch, as it will eventually evolve into Ludicolo. Farming Lotad Candy by catching a ton of them or Lombre will lead to Ludicolo, who as a Grass/Water-type can be very good in battle.

#4 - Nidoking

Image via The Pokemon Company

Nidoking is one of the most influential and intimidating Pokemon of all time. With boosted encounters in Sunny weather, securing a Nidoking is a necessity.

Catching one with good stats outright instead of evolving it from a Nidorino is excellent because it allows Pokemon GO trainers to save Candy to power up the Nidoking.

#3 - Growlithe

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Growlithe is an extremely common Fire-type in Pokemon GO. Sunny weather boosts its common spawn even further. Incredibly, it only takes 50 Growlithe Candy to evolve it into Arcanine.

Catching a ton during Sunny weather, and using Pinap Berries, will allow for that evolution in no time. Getting a hold of Arcanine will do any trainer well.

#2 - Roselia

Image via Niantic

With 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone, Roselia evolves into the mighty Roserade. Roselia is a great Pokemon all on its own, but Roserade is on a completely different level.

Farming Roselia Candy with Sunny Weather Encounters will give players a chance to obtain Roserade and perhaps the newest Pokemon GO attack, Leaf Storm.

#1 - Rhydon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Rhydon is a solid middle evolution Rock/Ground-type. Trainers should keep an eye on Sunny weather and hope for a huge number of Rhydon encounters. Getting that precious Rhydon Candy will soon lead to an evolution.

That evolution delivers Rhyperior, one of the most dangerous Pokemon available. It is a wonderful choice for PVP battles and the GO Battle League.