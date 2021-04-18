Rainy weather boosts in Pokemon GO bring increased spawns for some pretty powerful Water-type Pokemon.

There are tons of different types of weather that will happen in Pokemon GO. Of course, it all depends on the location of the trainers themselves. Real time weather will translate to in-game weather.

It can be sunny, snowy, rainy, windy, foggy, and just plain clear. These different effects actually have different levels, such as moderate, heavy, and extreme. Rainy weather increases the appearances of Water, Electric, and Bug-types in Pokemon GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Pokemon that appear during Rainy weather in Pokemon GO

#5 - Electabuzz

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

The boost to Electric-type Pokemon during Rainy weather in Pokemon GO is great. One of the best Electric-types to appear more frequently during this type of weather is Electabuzz. It is super powerful when it evolves into Electivire, but is incredible on its own. It can make for a great partner in the GO Battle League.

#4 - Squirtle

Image via The Pokemon Company

Everyone loves Squirtle. This original Water-type starter has become less and less abundant in Pokemon GO. When it rains, though, Squirtle can appear much more often than it normally does, especially in water-based locations. With its final form being Blastoise, snagging a ton of Squirtles to farm Candy is a wonderful thing.

#3 - Magikarp

Image via The Pokemon Company

Magikarp falls in the same category as Squirtle. It is an original Pokemon that can be farmed for Candy. Because it takes 400 Candy to evolve Magikarp into Gyardaos in Pokemon GO, a boosted Rainy weather appearance is amazing. Being able to evolve one into a Gyarados is one of the best experiences in the mobile game.

Advertisement

#2 - Omanyte

Image via The Pokemon Company

Farming Omanyte in Pokemon GO's Rainy weather will allow for enough to Candy to evolve it into Omastar. As a Water/Rock-type, Omastar can be a valuable asset in PVP battles. It can do serious damage with STAB Water and Rock-type moves, especially to those powerful Fire-type Pokemon.

#1 - Scyther

Image via The Pokemon Company

A boost to Bug-type Pokemon means that Scyther will appear more frequently. Scyther can then be evolved into Scizor. Both Scyther and Scizor are very strong on their own. Being able to catch a ton of Scyther to keep one and evolve another gives players so much potential when it comes to battling.