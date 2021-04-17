Niantic has done a wonderful job of adding features that fans absolutely love into Pokemon GO.

It is clear that they listen to the players and community regarding the mobile game's direction. Pokemon GO is still super popular and sees tons of new content on a regular basis.

While that is great, there are still some features that would make the mobile game even better. Several things, such as quality of life changes, simple or complex, would only serve to better Pokemon GO.

Top 3 features players want to see arrive in Pokemon GO

#3 - Costume Collection

There have been so many events in Pokemon GO. They are all pretty great and often include costumed Pokemon. These Pokemon could be dressed for the Spring or even in a Halloween costume.

Being able to catch that Pokemon and either keep it or release it should not remove the costume from the trainer's inventory. Instead, a great feature would be to place any captured costumes on any Pokemon of that species that is owned.

#2 - Mass Gift Send

Sending Gifts in Pokemon GO is a great way to build up a friendship. It also helps with items when trainers are running low. Currently, players have to go in and accept gifts and send them individually.

A wonderful feature would be to allow a mass version of this. Players should be able to prepare gifts, select as many friends up to the daily limit as they would like, and send them on their way.

#1 - Breeding

Eggs are a huge part of Pokemon GO. Trainers can walk a certain distance and hatch an egg to add a new Pokemon to their collection. That is great, but being able to breed would be even better.

The feature could be implemented to allow specific breeding just like in the main series games. It would only work for compatible Pokemon and would still take walking distance to make that Egg hatch.