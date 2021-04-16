Pokemon go announces collaboration event with New Pokemon Snap

Pokemon GO will be featuring a special event to commemorate the release of the New Pokemon Snap game.

The long awaited sequel to 1999’s Pokemon Snap will be released on April 30th, and the commemorative event in Pokemon GO will occur from April 29th to May 2nd. The event will feature many activities that involve photography as well as encounters with Pokemon that are inspired from the new game.

Image via The Pokemon Company

One big feature of the event will be the more frequent appearance of Smeargle. Smeargle does not appear in the wild like other Pokemon. Instead, it actually only appears photobombing snapshots taken by trainers. During the New Pokemon Snap event, Smeargle will be showing up in snapshots more often, and there is a chance that some of those Smeargle will be shiny. Trainers can use #GOsnapshot to share their cool pictures on social media.

Some Pokemon will also appear in the wild that have connections to New Pokemon Snap. These are supposed to be native to areas found in the game, like the jungle (Lotad), the desert (Cacnea), and by the water (Ducklett).

From what the trailers have shown, these three areas and a nature park area will be in the new game. It is uncertain as to whether more environments will be in the game, but the original Pokemon Snap had six in total.

Even more Pokemon that have been inspired by the new game will appear as Raid bosses. These have been revealed to be Trapinch, Vaporeon and Meganium. The trailers have been showing a clip of the main character in the game interacting with a large glowing Meganium, potentially with an Illumina Orb to make it glow.

New Pokemon Snap is a game that will involve taking pictures of Pokemon seen in a given environment. These pictures will then be graded depending on quality. The player goes through these environments on a rail and has to rotate the camera to find whichever Pokemon they want to photograph. Items, like the Illumina Orb, will also play a role in getting Pokemon to commit certain actions that will give their pictures a higher score.