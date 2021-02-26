Meganium, evolved from Chikorita, is an underrated starter in Generation II like the majority of Grass-type starter Pokemon.

Pokemon Crystal continued the trend of the third game, giving trainers the option to play as male or female for the first time. It kept the series in Johto and is arguably one of the best installations of the franchise.

Those wanting to select Chikorita as the starter will not be disappointed. While it may not hold up at first compared to the other starters, Meganium can become a valuable partner late in the game. Forming a team around it will ensure success through Johto and Kanto.

The best team for Pokemon Crystal with Meganium

Meganium

As the basis of the team, Meganium is the first Pokemon on the list. It isn't the most impressive Pokemon, but its stats are pretty balanced. It has good defenses, decent attack, and speed. It can slot into any role its trainer may need it for.

Espeon

Espeon is a wonderful choice as one of the newer "Eeveelutions" in Pokemon Crystal. Eevee just needs to be leveled up during the day with high friendship. That will give trainers a speedy special attacker in Espeon. It can learn some powerful Psychic-type attacks and some solid coverage moves. Espeon's role on the team is to get in and out while dealing huge damage.

Lapras

Lapras is an absolute beast in any game. In Crystal, it can be found on Fridays in Union Cave after players have defeated Morty and are able to use Surf outside of battle. It is definitely worth going after this wild Lapras and capturing it.

It has incredible HP and very solid attack stats. Lapras can take on just about any Pokemon that may threaten the other members of the team.

Tyranitar

To get Tyranitar early, players should grind the Celadon City Game Corner. For 8888C, Larvitar can be obtained at Level 40. Otherwise, players will have to wait until Silver Cave. Tyranitar is one of the most powerful Pokemon ever created.

It has great defense and does massive physical damage. It should be on any team. Even with its weaknesses, it can take all of those hits and send them back tenfold.

Skarmory

Skarmory is arguably the best new Flying-type Pokemon introduced in Generation II. It can be found on Route 45 in Crystal and be put to good use immediately. It has a solid Attack stat, but its true signature is its insane physical Defense stat. STAB Flying and Steel moves are great. It can also stall with Rest by gaining back some HP and using Sleep Talk to hit one of its true attacks.

Weezing

This may seem like an odd choice for a final team member, but Weezing is fantastic. There is no need for a Fire or Electric-type Pokemon and the weaknesses they come with. Electric moves can be covered by other members, and Weezing can learn Fire Blast.

It has great defensive stats, can poison enemies rather easily, and learn Destiny Bond. It is a bit niche, but Weezing rounds out this list perfectly.