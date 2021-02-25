Swampert is an incredible Pokemon, evolving from the meme-worthy Mudkip in Generation III.

Pokemon Emerald takes the first two Gen III games, Ruby and Sapphire, and wraps them into one stellar game with an amazing story and great roster of creatures to battle and catch.

All three of the starters are worthy of being chosen. It all depends on the trainer's personal preference for the journey through Hoenn. Those who choose Mudkip and end up with Swampert, will be able to put together the following all-star team.

The best team for Pokemon Emerald with Swampert

Swampert

Swampert is the mainstay of this team, as the final evolution of the Water-type starter. It receives a Ground-typing, making it super weak to Grass, but immune to Electric-types. Swampert could act as an HM slave for the team, but also use incredibly powerful attacks such as Earthquake. It is about on the slow side, but its Attack and Defense are enough to make it very powerful.

Breloom

Evolving from Shroomish, Breloom becomes a hard hitting Grass/Fighting-type. Most of its stats are mediocre, except for its insanely high base Attack stat of 130. It has a lot of weaknesses, but learns Mach Punch as soon as it evolves. With increased priority, Mach Punch will almost always go first, doing STAB damage and setting this great attacker up for success.

Aggron

Aggron is another slower Pokemon, but it has an amazing Defense stat. Its Attack stat is fairly high, allowing it to take some hits and dish them right back out. As a Steel/Ground-type, it is immune to Poison, but does have some serious weaknesses in terms of Fighting, Ground, and Water. The first two typically deal Physical damage, meaning it can handle a few attacks without worry.

Manectric

Manectric is almost a necessity an any Pokemon Emerald team. It has high Special Attack and Speed. It is great to have an a powerful Electric-type that is only weak to Ground moves. There are plenty of STAB moves that do Special damage to choose from and some good coverage moves such as Hyper Beam or Iron Tail that it can learn.

Torkoal

The amount of Fire-type Pokemon in Emerald is very lackluster. If Torchic is not the chosen starter, it could be tough finding the right fit for a team. That is where Torkoal comes in. Torkoal is very bulky, with a base Defense stat of 140. It also has even base Attack and Special Attack stats at 85, making any type of move viable. It can stall quite well with moves that raise its defenses and it knows moves that could burn opposing Pokemon.

Salamence

Salamence is just a beast of a Pokemon in any Generation. When obtained, it can help with just about any battle trainers find themselves in. It is quick, has decent HP and defensive stats, and very good attack stats. Both Special and Physical attacks can be put to use with Salamence. Salamence can singlehandedly take out the Elite Four if given the right moveset.