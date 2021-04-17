Pokemon GO has many items implemented from the games and even some that are exclusive.

Items like Rare Candy are found in both Pokemon GO and the main series, but have slightly different uses. The same goes for a handful of evolution itmes like the King's Rock.

New content is being added to the mobile game constantly. That gives fans some hope for new items. Plenty of items that could be useful are missing from it and their additions would be welcomed.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 items players want to see added to Pokemon GO

#5 - Everstone

Image via Game Freak

The Everstone is a stone for a Pokemon to hold that prevents it from evolving. The requests for this are much lower than others, but some fans would love it to be added to Pokemon GO. As with some other items, it could work differently. Perhaps it could be used to reverse an evolution. Maybe a trainer hates the Shiny version of a fully evolved, but loves the middle evolution's Shiny? Give it an Everstone to get that one back.

#4 - Dynamax Band

Image via The Pokemon Company

There are a handful of Galarian Pokemon added to Pokemon GO at this point. Most of them are just regional variations, of course. Dynamax was a brand new feature introduced in Sword and Shield that saw Pokemon grow to massive sizes. It will come to Pokemon GO eventually, simply because Mega Evolutions did. To keep things fair though, players should have to earn the Dyanamx Band.

#3 - Z-Ring

Image via The Pokemon Company

The Z-Ring is another region exclusive item and feature. Many Alolan variations are in Pokemon GO. That is the region where Z-Moves originate from. The Z-Ring could be introduced to the mobile game to give players a different way to attack in battle. That would be an awesome item to help trainers with powerful Raids.

#2 - Vitamins

Image via Game Freak

Pokemon GO players would love nothing more than to increase the stats of their Pokemon. It really stinks catching a favorite Pokemon only to see it has awful stats and is no good in battle. It will just sit in the collection and go unused. Vitamins, such as Carbos and Iron, could be a very rare item added to the game. This would allow for stats to be upgraded.

#1 - Master Ball

Image via Game Freak

The Master Ball has data found within Pokemon GO, but it has never been introduced. There is nothing more frustrating than surviving a grueling Raid battle with a popular Legendary, only for it to break out of every Poke Ball thrown its way. The Master Ball would be the ultimate rare item in the game, but would allow for a guaranteed capture when used.