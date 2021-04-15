The Sinnoh Stone is an essential item within Pokemon GO that helps with the evolution of some Pokemon.

The Sinnoh Stone is exclusive to Pokemon GO. It does not appear in the main series games. As the name of the Sinnoh Stone implies, it evolves certain Pokemon into their Sinnoh region evolutions.

The description of the Sinnoh Stone reads, "A special stone originally found in the Sinnoh region that can make certain species of Pokémon evolve. It is very tough and has a beautiful sheen." It is special indeed.

How to get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

There are a few different ways for Pokemon GO Trainers to obtain the Sinnoh Stone. One of those ways is to complete Field Research tasks. After seven Field Research days have been completed, a "Research Breakthrough" will occur. A Sinnoh Stone could be one of the items given from that.

PvP battles may also grant a Sinnoh Stone. PvP trainer battles are simple three on three Pokemon battles that differ from the GO Battle League. If a trainer wins one of these PvP battles, a Sinnoh Stone may be the reward.

A third way of obtaining a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO is by defeating Giovanni. The Team GO Rocket Leader is a rare battle for many trainers and is extremely powerful. Stay strong, beat Giovanni, and the special stone may be a reward.

Lastly, the GO Battle League may grant a Sinnoh Stone. A mystery item is one of the rewards after winning a certain number of matches out of the five from each series. Reach that victory threshold, and the mystery item could be the Sinnoh Stone.

Pokemon who Evolve with the Sinnoh Stone

Image via Niantic

There are several Pokemon who need the Sinnoh Stone to evolve. Of course, they also require the proper amount of Candy for that specific Pokemon.

Here is a list of all Pokemon that require the Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon GO and what they evolve into:

Sneasel into Weavile

Electabuzz into Electivire

Roselia into Roserade

Rhydon into Rhyperior

Murkrow into Honchkrow

Porygon2 into Porygon-Z

Togetic into Togekiss

Magmar into Magmortar

Misdreavus into Mismagius

Gligar into Gliscor

Dusclops into Dusknoir

Swinub into Mamoswine

Aipom into Ambipom

Yanma into Yanmega

Tangela into Tangrowth

Lickitung into Lickilicky

Kirlia into Gallade

Snorunt into Frosslass