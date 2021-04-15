Once Pokemon GO introduced the snapshot feature, the sky has been the limit for real-world Pokemon creativity.

Pokemon GO trainers can activate Augmented Reality. That means their mobile device's camera will showcase their real-world surroundings but insert a Pokemon on their screen.

This can be done during encounters and when playing with a Pokemon Buddy. There is also a camera item located in trainers' item bags that allow this kind of AR interaction with any Pokemon they have in their possession, with the chance for a snapshot.

How to take a snapshot in Pokemon GO

There are a few ways to take a snapshot of a Pokemon in Pokemon GO. They are all fairly simple and lead to the same result. The first has trainers select their Buddy to play with.

Once the Buddy appears, a camera icon will be located at the bottom of the screen. Click on that, and a snapshot will be taken of that specific Pokemon, either in the real world with AR or with a generated in-game background.

The next way is to simply head to Pokemon GO's Pokemon section. This is where each trainer can scroll through the list of all Pokemon they currently have collected.

Selecting a Pokemon will get the Pokemon's personal profile page to appear. There will be a camera icon in the right corner of the screen. Click on that, and the same snapshot function will take place.

The last way to take a snapshot in Pokemon GO is to head to the item bag. Each trainer has a Camera item. Select that, and it will ask the player to choose a Pokemon to snapshot.

Choose the Pokemon, and it will enter snapshot mode with either AR functionality or Pokemon GO background in place. During special events, be sure to check the snapshots when taken because a surprise may appear in it.