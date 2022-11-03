What is the best team for the Willpower Cup in Pokemon GO? (November 2022) 

The next special cup in Pokemon GO is finally here, and players everywhere will be able to participate in the Willpower Cup for the next week. Like every other special cup to ever come to the mobile game, the Willpower Cup has its own set of rules to differentiate it from the standard tiers that players have taken part in already.

Unlike the standard leagues, those who choose to take part in the Willpower Cup will only be able to use creatures belonging to three types: Psychic, Dark, and Fighting. For the combat power limit, the Willpower Cup will follow the same restrictions as the Great League, and only Pokemon with a combat power of 1,500 or lower will be able to compete.

With every new special cup that comes to Pokemon GO, players everywhere will want to know what the best possible team they can use is. Although having a "best possible team" is not feasible due to the differing scenarios trainers might encounter, there are some great picks trainers can use for this cup.

Great team compositions for Pokemon GO's Willpower Cup

Team suggestion: Alolan Raichu, Umbreon, and Sneasler

Alolan Raichu as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Having great balance is the key to adaptability. This is a vital part of Pokemon GO's Battle League, since no trainer is ever certain about what opponents they will have to face. This team balances each of the three available types, and each pick has their own strengths and weaknesses.

Umbreon is one of the most solid Dark-type defensive picks in Pokemon GO. Although it may not be the most offensively equipped to deal with Fighting-types (its main weakness), it is more than capable of holding its own against glass cannon Psychic-types.

Alolan Raichu has the offensive bonus of having a secondary Electric typing. While this does not help its defenses, it greatly increases the number of situations it is capable of tackling. Alolan Raichu is somewhat frail, so it is a good idea to keep it away from Dark-types. However, it is more than capable of dealing with Fighting-types.

Sneasler is a great all-or-nothing offensive pick that can carry fights in the right situations. The unfortunate truth of Pokemon GO's Willpower Cup is that Fighting-types will be the weakest of the three types a trainer can use due to the abundance of Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon that can take part in the event.

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Poke AK/YouTube)

Unlike its standard variant, Hisuian Qwilfish is a Dark and Poison-type. This makes it a serviceable replacement for Umbreon if players find themselves in need of a more offensive Dark-type. Although its Poison typing is weak against Sneasler, Qwilfish's Dark typing evens things out by allowing it to remain resistant to Psychic attacks.

Victini

Victini as it appears in the 14th Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victini is superior to Alolan Raichu in almost every way, and it is a great pick for those who need a Psychic-type on their team. However, due to how restrictive Mythical Pokemon are in Pokemon GO, it can be a bit difficult to get hold of if players do not already have one in their collection. Those who do are highly encouraged to use it.

Sableye

Sableye as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A bit of a sleeper pick for this cup, Sableye is one of the most valuable Pokemon for the Willpower Cup. This is largely due to the fact that its only weakness (Fairy-type attacks) is almost absent from the league. Thanks to its special type combination and the limits presented, this special cup in Pokemon GO seems almost made for the gem goblin.

Poll : 0 votes