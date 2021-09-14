The best moveset for Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO

Appearing recently as a Pokemon GO raid boss and a popular pick in Great League PvP, Alolan Raichu is an effective battler in ways its Kanto region counterparts doesn't quite measure up to.

Trainers who may have recently acquired the Electric/Psychic-type Pokemon may be wondering what moves fit it best. Though Alolan Raichu has a fair collection of moves, some perform better than others, and the role that trainers seek for this Pokemon will determine what moves they should focus on for combat.

Alolan Raichu excels when using its Electric-type moves, much like standard Raichu, but picking up an extra Charge Move of a different type can improve damage spread.

Pokemon GO: Top movesets for Alolan Raichu in PvE and PvP

Though the surfing Alolan Pokemon may not seem intimidating, it can be a powerful offensive force in both PvE and PvP battles in Pokemon GO. By utilizing its Electric-type moves, Alolan Raichu can harness the damage boost from a Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) which is implemented when a Pokemon of a certain type uses a move that matches its type.

Players can find the rationale for top movesets for Alolan Raichu in Pokemon GO for both PvE and PvP play here:

PvE Battles

By and large, Thunder Shock and Wild Charge are Alolan Raichu's best offensive options for Pokemon GO PvE. Thunder Shock outperforms moves like Spark and Volt Switch on offense and Wild Charge is one of the most efficient and powerful Charge Moves for nearly any Electric-type Pokemon.

If Pokemon GO trainers are opting to use Raichu for defensive PvE play, they may swap Thunder Shock for Volt Switch, but using either should provide good efficiency in both energy and damage potential.

PvP Battles

The PvP moveset that many find the most capable in Pokemon GO's Great League (where Alolan Raichu performs best) is Volt Switch and Thunder Punch. Adding a second Charge Move like Grass Knot or Psychic is also advised in order to provide better neutral damage spread and to take advantage of more type matchups.

For example, if Alolan Raichu is met with a Ground-type opponent, Grass Knot can be a sneaky option that can devastate the opponent if it doesn't use its shields. Volt Switch is an incredibly quick move to put the heat on opponents, and Thunder Punch's ability to bait shields due to its low energy requirement. Alolan Raichu excels at having a wide damage spread that is left unresisted, so versatility is key.

