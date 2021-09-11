How to get Raid passes in Pokemon GO (September 2021)

Trainers are going to need to load up on Raid passes if they want to start catching stronger Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

During each month, there are several Raid bosses that are usually highly valuable Pokemon. The Tier 5 Raid boss will always be a legendary Pokemon, and the Mega tier Raid boss will, naturally, be a Mega evolution.

Tier 3 and 1 bosses tend to be weaker, but even those will occasionally evolve into strong threats (for instance, Metang).

How can trainers participate in Raids in Pokemon GO?

There are currently four types of Raid passes that any trainer can get. The most basic of these are regular Raid Passes. Premium Battle Passes, EX Raid Passes, and Remote Raid Passes form the other three.

Here is how to acquire each:

Raid Pass: Spin a PokePhoto at any gym

Premium Raid Pass: Bought at the shop for 100 Pokecoins

Remote Raid Pass: Redeem a bundle every Monday in September (also available through completing special research)

EX Raid Pass: Invite after defeating an EX gym

Each Raid Pass gives the player access to different things, albeit they all essentially lead to some form of Raid. The normal Raid Pass will allow the player to participate in any Raid with a Tier 1-5 boss or Mega boss. These can only be used once a day.

The Premium Battle Pass works very similarly to the ordinary Raid Pass. It gives access to the same Raid battles. The only difference is that Premium Raid Passes can also be submitted for rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Remote Raid Passes also give trainers access to the same Raids that a regular Raid Pass would. With this Raid Pass, though, players can participate from a different location (provided that it’s close enough) rather than having to walk and interact with the raid itself.

Finally, EX Raid Passes give access to, naturally, EX Raid Battles. The Raid Bosses that are found at these Raids are usually much stronger than normal, and they require many trainers to take out.

Raid passes will certainly be great to have during the month of September. Both Metagross and Medicham will be Tier 3 bosses. Players will be able to catch Mega Slowbro through Mega Raids. Also, Lugia, a legendary Pokemon with one of the highest Defense stats in the game, will be a Tier 5 Raid boss.

