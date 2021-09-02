Pokemon GO: The best counters to use against Metang in raids

Metang, part of one of the most impressive Steel-type evolution lines of all time, will be a Tier 3 raid boss in September in Pokemon GO.

Trainers should be very pleased to see this Pokemon as a raid boss. Metang evolves into Metagross, a Pokemon that has had a large reputation for being a damage dealing titan since Generation III. While many trainers might be after this Pokemon, having to fight Metagross in raids would take multiple people and lots of effort. Metang, on the other hand, can be easily defeated with around two people, and can be evolved with 100 candies.

Which Pokemon can beat Metang in the quickest time?

While it may be weaker than its final evolution, Metang will still be a challenge for many trainers due to its phenomenal typing. The combination of Steel and Psychic has a total of 10 resistances. That being said, it is still weak to Fire, Dark, Ghost and Dark.

If any trainer has a Charizard on them, now is the time to use their Mega Energy. Mega Charizard is not only the top ranked counter to Metang, but it will perform well in many other raid battles going forward. Very few Pokemon can withstand Mega Charizard’s 319 Attack stat, and Blast Burn is up there with the best moves in the game.

Sadly, Mega Charizard energy can be hard to come by. Charizard trainers will be happy to hear, though, that regular Charizard still annihilates Metang in 423 s. On top of that, Shadow Charizard is also ranked in the top 10 for Metang counters.

Other than Fire-types, many of the strong Ghost-type and Dark-type Pokemon can also make quick work of Metang. Most of these Pokemon, like Mega Gengar and Shadow Weavile, should be prioritized for raids in general since their damage output is so high.

One other Ghost Pokemon that seems to do well in not only Metang’s raid but all raids is Chandelure. Of course, it is Fire-type as well, but it’s more accessible than the other elite Ghost-types. It certainly is a lot easier to evolve a Litwick than it is to grind Mega Gengar candy.

Ground-types don’t work as well, but they are still capable of destroying Metang. This mostly applies to the legendaries like Landorus and Groudon. There are other more common Ground-types, however, that can beat Metang in decent time (Excadrill, Rhyperior, etc.).

Finally, for trainers that may not have had the game for long or don’t have as many legendaries/Shadow/Mega Pokemon, many easily found Fire-types will do serious amounts of damage against Metang.

All of the Fire-starters have good matchups against Metang, but Typhlosion and Delphox do particularly well. Anyone with an Eevee (hopefully from its previous Community Day) can also evolve it into Flareon to have a powerful weapon for Metang.

