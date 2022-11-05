Pokemon GO Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research: Tasks, rewards, bonuses and more

Another Pokemon GO Community Day Classic is upon us and this time the limelight falls upon the iconic Dragon-type pocket monster, Dratini. The Dreaming of Dratini event will have the Pokemon spawning more frequently, a featured attack and a Special Research story for players to complete.

Community Day is an excellent opportunity for players to grab the spotlight Pokemon. The Classic version of the event brings back a critter that has already been featured in an earlier Community Day so that players those who missed out on them can catch them.

Dreaming of Dratini Special Research story is available to players in Pokemon GO who purchase the required ticket for US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in players' local currency) in the in-game shop. This article explains the tasks, rewards, event bonuses and more for the same.

What are the tasks and rewards of Dratini Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO?

The following are the tasks and rewards for the Special Research event of the Dratini Community Day Classic:

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp But that’s not all for this month… Tomorrow is the day, Trainers! On November 5th #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic featuring Dratini is taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm.But that’s not all for this month… Tomorrow is the day, Trainers! On November 5th #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic featuring Dratini is taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm. 🎉 But that’s not all for this month… https://t.co/CWNLyfEunH

Dratini Community Day Classic 1

Power up a Pokemon 10 times - 15x Poke Balls

Catch 15 Dratini - Dratini encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws - 20x Dratini Candy

Total Rewards - 2000 Stardust, Dratini encounter, and 1x Incense.

Dratini Commuity Day Classic 2

Catch 15 Dratini - 30x Dratini Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon - Dragonair encounter

Evolve 3 Dratini - 10 Pinap Berries

Total Rewards - 1500 XP, Dratini encounter, and 1x Lure Module.

Dratini Community Day Classic 3

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 50x Dratini Candy

Evolve 1 Dragonair - 1x Lucky Egg

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Balls

Total Rewards - 2500 XP, 1x Rocket Radar, and 15x Ultra Balls.

Dratini Community Day Classic 4

Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward - Dratini encounter

Claim Reward - 3500 XP

Total Rewards - 3000 Stardust, Dragonite encounter and 3x Rare Candy.

During the Community Day Classic event, players will not only encounter Dratini, who will appear more frequently in the wild, but will also have a chance to come across a shiny variant of the Pokemon. The increased spawn rate also provides Pokemon GO players with the opportunity to catch enough numbers to evolve.

Pokemon GO players require 25 candy to evolve Dratini into Dragonair and then a 100 more to further evolve into Dragonite. If players evolve Dragonair during the event or up to two hours afterward, they will have a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Players are best advised to have an adequate number of Pokeballs and space in their Pokemon storage. They should also utilize items like Lucky Eggs (increases the amount of XP for a short period of time), Incense (to increase Pokemon spawn rate) and Star Pieces (increases the amount of Stardust earned for a short period of time).

Pokemon GO Dratini Community Day Classic will feature a number of event bonuses, including 3x Catch Stardust, Incense & Lure Modules being active for three hours, and surprises during snapshots taken during the event. Players will surely love to take part in the Community Day.

Poll : 0 votes