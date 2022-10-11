How to get Stardust quickly in Pokemon GO

Stardust is one of the many resources that players need to collect in Pokemon GO. It is used to power up the creatures that trainers use for battles.

Not only does Stardust increase a Pokemon's combat power, but it also unlocks the slot for a second Charged attack.

With Stardust being such an important resource in Pokemon GO, trainers often look for ways to always replenish their supply.

Thankfully, the game provides players with many ways to collect it. While this sounds great in concept, which of these methods works best for obtaining massive quantities of the resource?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Battling Team GO Rocket and other great ways to farm Stardust in Pokemon GO

Catching Pokemon

Players can accumulate massive amounts of Stardust by catching all the pocket monsters they come across in Pokemon GO. Using an incense, lure module, and a star piece in conjunction with one another is a great way to increase the amount of Stardust one can collect.

While catching a common Pokemon only rewards 100 Stardust on average, this amount is increased to 150 upon using a star piece.

Using this method with an auto-catching accessory and an abundance of Poke Balls will lead to a stockpile of Stardust without any effort on the player's part.

While this method is a bit slow and requires a few items to be set up, it is the easiest way to collect a lot of Stardust.

Battling Team GO Rocket

Team GO Rocket, as many know, is a villainous organization in Pokemon GO. This band of criminals aims to rule the world using Shadow Pokemon. The members take over various Pokestops around the world and pilot hot air balloons to target unsuspecting players.

Players can quickly collect Stardust and other rewards by taking on the low-level grunts and leaders of the organization. Defeating a Grunt will grant the player 500 Stardust, while taking down one of the four leaders grants 1,000 Stardust. This rate is also boosted by star pieces.

While this is a fast way to collect Stardust, it also requires a lot of healing items to keep the player's Pokemon healthy.

Hatching Eggs

Like catching and battling Pokemon, hatching Eggs provides players with varying amounts of Stardust. The 2km eggs in the game grant the lowest amount of Stardust, while the 12km eggs grant the highest.

This can be a bit of a costly investment as each incubator costs around $1.50. Eggs on their own are not a guarantee with each Pokestop visit in Pokemon GO.

With all factors considered, the best way to collect an abundance of Stardust is to use an auto-catcher alongside a star piece, incense, and lure module. This way, the general spawn rate is increased, and the amount of Stardust earned per catch is also increased.

