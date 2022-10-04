How to beat Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

As many trainers are aware, Pokemon GO is home to many different types of gameplay. Many take part in the geocaching experience to collect creatures, hatch eggs, and participate in Raid Battles. However, some play the game to challenge the antagonistic organization, Team GO Rocket.

Many players choose to challenge the members of the villianous organization as a way to quickly collect Shadow Pokemon. These variants of creatures can only be collected from encounters with Team GO Rocket and are provided with a slight boost in attacking power at the cost of having the charged attack, Frustration.

However, there are many different types of lesser Team GO Rocket members that players can find during their journey in Pokemon GO. For newer players, it can be a bit difficult to keep track of which grunt uses which Pokemon. For experienced players, knowing if there have been any changes can help grinding go by faster.

Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO

Team Rocket as seen in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about these types of AI trainers is how they can be encountered. Players can find Grunts populating various black pokestops as well as in the hot air balloon that appears above the player's avatar. Once the landmark has been interacted with, they will reveal what type of Pokemon they use through their dialogue.

1) "Coiled and Ready to Strike" - Poison-type trainer

Weezing as it appears in Pokemon Generations (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the first stage of the encounter with this type of trainer, players should see either Foongus, Nidoran Male, or Zubat. The second will include either Nidorino or Nidorina. Finally, the last stage will include either Muk or Weezing; both are popular picks among every iteration of the infamous organization.

Bringing a Psychic-type like Espeon or a Ground-type like Excadrill makes this battle incredibly easy. For players with less experience, more common picks like Kadabra and Dugtrio work as well.

2) "Normal doesn't mean weak" - Normal-type trainer

Raticate as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first stage of this battle will put the player against Whismur, Rattata, or Patrat. The next will either include Loudred, Raticate, or Bidoof. The final fight of this encounter will either put the trainer against Ursaring, Raticate again, or Bibarel.

Since Normal-type Pokemon only have one weakness, it is best to stick to using the advantageous type if they encounter a Grunt with this dialogue in Pokemon GO. This type, of course, is Fighting, and Machoke, Lucario, or Hitmonlee are some great options.

3) "ROAR!... How'd that sound?" - Dragon-type trainer

Dratini as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This trainer in Pokemon GO uses any member of the Dragonite evolutionary line as well as Flygon and Alolan Exeggutor. With this in mind, using any Ice-type attacker like Weavile or Mamoswine is the best bet given that each possible opponent does not possess any Fire or Fighting-type attacks.

4) "These waters are treacherous" - Water-type trainer

Swampert as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This trainer is one of the most valuable for players to find currently in Pokemon GO. Winning this fight will always reward them with either a member of the Swampert or Feraligatr evolutionary lines. Each of the three stages will use a different stage of both families.

While Feraligatr is a pure Water-type, Swampert possesses a secondary Ground typing. Knowing this, trainers should bring a Grass-type like Venusaur over any Electric-type Pokemon. This changes if the grunt encountered with this dialogue is male.

If the male version of this trainer is encountered, bring Electric-types instead as they will be using either all Magikarp or Magikarp and Gyarados. The latter takes reduced damage from Grass-type attacks given its Flying secondary type.

5) "Don't tangle with us!" - Grass-type trainer

Meganium as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given conflicting secondary types with some of the possible partners for this battle, it is best to bring a Fire-type like Charizard or Magmar this time around in Pokemon GO.

Meganium may cause problems if players see it in the third stage due to its above-average bulk, but it can easily be dealt with with a Fire-type charged attack.

6) "Battle against my Flying-type Pokemon!" - Flying-type trainer

Crobat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A majority of the Pokemon that can be encountered in this battle in Pokemon GO can be taken out without much effort. However, Gyarados or Dragonite may make an appearance in the third stage. This can cause a bit of a hiccup for newer players given the power of these picks.

They will want to opt for Electric-type Pokemon for this battle to make quick work of these dangerous enemies.

7) "Do you know how hot Pokémon fire breath can get?" - Fire-type trainer

Typhlosion as it appears in the 21st Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only Pokemon of the Fire and Ground typings make an appearance during this fight. The player's own Water-type Pokemon will easily cleave through the opponent. Lucky ones may be rewarded with a Cyndaquil or Charmander.

8) "Go, my super bug Pokémon!" - Bug-type trainer

Pinsir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only creatures that pose any sort of threat in this battle are Scizor and Forretress. For this reason, Fire-type Pokemon are recommended. Shuckle may appear in the first stage but has moreso been devolved into Pokemon GO's best attack sponge rather than any serious issue.

9) "You’ll be defeated into the ground!" - Ground-type trainer

Hippowdon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Camerupt can make an appearance during this fight, it is recommended to avoid bringing Grass-types to this fight.

Instead, players should opt for a Water-type as it also has an advantage with the benefit of hitting Camerupt super-effectively as well.

10) "Are you scared of psychics that use unseen power?" - Psychic-type trainer

Girafarig as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Given that most possible opponents for this stage are pure Psychic-types aside from Ralts, Metang, and Girafarig, the best possible choices for this fight are Bug-types.

Luckily, these types of pocket monsters are easy to come by. Butterfree, Scyther, and Pinsir are the three best and most commonly found choices.

11) "Let’s rock and roll!" - Rock-type trainer

Tyranitar as it appears in Pokemon Evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers who encounter a Grunt using this dialogue can prepare for battle by equipping the best Steel-types they have at their disposal. Aggron, Metagross, and Lucario are some of the best possible choices for this fight in Pokemon GO, albeit a bit overkill.

12) "Ke… ke… ke… ke… ke… ke…" - Ghost-type trainer

Dusknoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this trainer, using a Dark or other Ghost-type is recommended. Sableye may make an appearance on the enemy team so taking a Fairy-type into this battle in Pokemon GO is something players can choose to do if they feel like it will become a problem.

13) "This buff physique isn’t just for show!" - Fighting-type trainer

Hitmonchan as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It is currently one of the easiest Team GO Rocket Grunts in Pokemon GO. Since every potential ally the enemy can have is a pure Fighting-type, players can just use their strongest Psychic, Flying, or Fairy-types.

14) "You’re gonna be frozen in your tracks." - Ice-type trainer

Alolan Sandslash as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Ice typing being the weakest defensive category in the franchise, this Grunt is a free win for experienced trainers who find them. Using strong Fighting-types is the key to victory.

15) "Wherever there is light, there is also shadow." - Dark-type trainer

Honchkrow as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Using Fairy-types is a great way to secure an easy win for this fight in Pokemon GO. However, Stunky, a Poison-type, may make an appearance. With this in mind, it may help to bring a Ground-type along for the possibility of Stunky showing up to the fight.

16) "Get ready to be shocked!" - Electric-type trainer

Voltorb as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Every possible option that this trainer uses in Pokemon GO is pure Electric-type. Given a majority are Pokemon that have not reached their final evolution, having the strongest possible Ground-types is not required to win, and middle-ground entries like Marowak, Dugtrio, or Graveler will do just fine.

17) "Check out my cute Pokémon!" - Fairy-type trainer

Granbull as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it may seem like a bad idea to bring a Poison-type to this fight given Kirlia having an advantage thanks to its secondary Psychic typing, its low attacking power midigates any threat that it could possess. However, Granbull can be a bit challenging so bringing a defensive Steel-type will be most beneficial.

18) "Don’t bother – I’ve already won. Get ready to be defeated! Winning is for winners! - Multi-type trainer

Gardevoir as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The female trainer who uses this dialogue in Pokemon GO is a force to be reckoned with. While it is possible she could use three Snorlaxes, she could also use a Snorlax, Gardevoir, and Dragonite. However, using Lucario and Magnezone provides great coverage for dealing with all possible opponents.

The male trainer who uses this dialogue in Pokemon GO is guaranteed to use one of each of the fully evolved Johto Starter Pokemon. For him, using a Fire and Grass-type duo can make this fight a breeze to go through.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far