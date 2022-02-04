Pokemon GO: Charizard weaknesses and best counters to use in February 2022

One of the most beloved Pokemon of all, Charizard, has returned as a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO this February.

As a raid boss, Charizard presents an excellent opportunity for trainers. Those who may have missed out on the Pokemon or may be wanting one with better IV stats now have their shot at capturing Charizard after a raid. This will bypass the need to power up and evolve Charmander and Charmeleon.

Charizard can still be an effective battler in Pokemon GO, and it's nearly universally adored by fans, so it certainly doesn't hurt to have one on your roster.

Pokemon GO: Countering and defeating Charizard in raids

Mega Aerodactyl is a direct counter to Charizard (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a dual Fire/Flying-type Pokemon, Charizard is weak to Electric, Water, and Rock-type moves. Rock-type moves deal double super effective damage to Charizard, as both Fire and Flying types are weak to Rock-type attacks.

This makes trainers who wish to counter Charizard focus on Rock-type Pokemon and moves, but utilizing Charizard's other weaknesses can yield good results as well.

If trainers are taking on Charizard solo, they'll likely want to stick to Rock-type moves, but if a few trainers are brought along for the raid, simply sticking to any of its weaknesses should lead to victory. As long as the Pokemon used have good CP and stats, Charizard shouldn't be too tricky to beat.

Below, trainers can find a list of moves and Pokemon in Pokemon GO capable of exploiting Charizard's weaknesses well and dealing heavy damage to it quickly:

Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock-type)

Smack Down (Rock-type)

Water Gun (Water-type)

Charge Beam (Electric-type)

Volt Switch (Electric-type)

Waterfall (Water-type)

Thunder Shock (Electric-type)

Charge Moves

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Rock Wrecker (Rock-type)

Hydro Cannon (Water-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Wild Charge (Electric-type)

Power Gem (Rock-type)

Stone Edge (Rock-type)

Ancient Power (Rock-type)

Thunderbolt (Electric-type)

Crabhammer (Water-type)

Effective Pokemon

Mega Aerodactyl

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Mega Blastoise

Terrakion

Mega Manectric

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gyarados

Tyranitar

Gigalith

Landorus

Omastar

Golem

Alolan Golem

Aggron

Regirock

Solrock

Lunatone

Crustle

Zekrom

Carracosta

Thundurus

Kyogre

Clawitzer

Melmetal

Boldore

Sudowoodo

Electivire

With the right battle party utilizing moves that Charizard is weak to, the Flame Pokemon shouldn't be too challenging to take head-on. Once trainers have defeated Charizard, all that's left is to reap the rewards and attempt to catch the mighty Pokemon for their roster.

