Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Scizor

Scizor is the evolution of Scyther when it is given a Metal Coat and 50 candies in Pokemon GO. It can be an effective combatant thanks to its quality attack and defense stats.

A Steel/Bug-type Pokemon, Scizor has access to a solid collection of moves. These moves tend to be either Steel or Bug-type, although Scizor can also learn Night Slash, a dependable Dark-type Charge Move.

This provides Scizor with a wide arrangement of moves that can benefit from Same Type Attack Bonuses (STAB).

Night Slash allows Scizor to deal super effective damage to certain enemies thanks to improved type matchup coverage. However, trainers can only utilize a max of three moves in a moveset.

Pokemon GO: Picking the best moves for Scizor's moveset

Scizor as it appears in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Scizor has a total of five learnable moves in Pokemon GO, not including Return. It can learn two Fast Moves (Bullet Punch, Fury Cutter) and three Charge Moves (X-Scissor, Iron Head, Night Slash).

Depending on whether trainers are using Scizor in PvE or PvP, the Pincer Pokemon may require a slightly altered moveset to account for the different combat mechanics between modes.

For PvE situations like raids or Team GO Rocket battles, Scizor's top moveset tends to be Bullet Punch and Iron Head. Both moves receive STAB and can deal with Rock, Ice, and Fairy-type Pokemon with ease.

Bullet Punch and Iron Head are excellent for both attacking and defending a given gym. However, if players want to infuse some Bug-type attacks into the moveset, they can switch out Iron Head for X-Scissor.

If Scizor is being used for Pokemon GO PvP, it is more helpful to pick up two Charge Moves in order to keep the type coverage as varied as possible. In PvP, Scizor can benefit from three powerful movesets in standard GO League battles:

Fury Cutter + Night Slash + Iron Head

Bullet Punch + Night Slash + Iron Head

Fury Cutter + X-Scissor + Iron Head

Since Pokemon such as Giratina dominate Pokemon GO's PvP meta in many areas, it may not hurt to keep Night Slash as one Charge Move.

The second Charge Move should likely be the alternate to what their Fast Move's type is. For example, if a trainer is using Fury Cutter on Scizor, they should at least keep Iron Head as one of its Charge Moves. This ensures that Scizor can keep one Bug, one Dark, and one Steel-type move in its moveset at all times in Pokemon GO battles.

