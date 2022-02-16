Pokemon GO: Metang's weaknesses and best counters in 2022

Metang has made a comeback to Tier 3 Raids in Pokemon GO. Trainers should be lining up to battle this titan. Metang evolves into Metagross, one of the best options any trainer could use in Raids or PvP. To beat Metang in Raids, though, trainers will need to bring some heavy firepower.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Metang?

As a Steel-type and Psychic-type Pokemon, Metang will be weak to Ground, Dark, Ghost and Fire. Trainers will favour the latter two because some overpowered Raid Boss killers have the Ghost and Fire typings.

First of all, nobody should be surprised that Mega Charizard Y is the top-ranked counter to Metang. If any Raid boss is weak to fire, this Mega evolution is almost guaranteed to find its way to the top of the rankings. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are both guaranteed to hurt coming off of Mega Charizard Y’s 319 Attack stat.

The other Raid boss slayer trainers could probably bet would be a top Metang counter is Mega Gengar. It has an almost unfair Attack stat of 349, which means it should clean up this Raid boss after a couple of Shadow Balls.

Looking at the top-ranked counters to Metang, most are also Fire-type and Ghost-type. From the Fire-type side, trainers can use Reshiram, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Entei and Chandelure to make quick work of this Raid battle.

Hoopa Unbound can counter MEtang with its Ghost-type set (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of Ghost-types, Hoopa-Unbound can be a great check if it has Astonish and Shadow Ball. Hopefully, many trainers could catch this during the Season of Mischief. Of course, Hoopa-Unbound also runs Confusion and Psychic, but Metang would resist these moves.

Giratina Origin is another strong check to Metang. It has enough DPS with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball to defeat this Raid boss in 409.2 seconds.

Finally, for some more common checks, Typhlosion is an excellent counter to Metang since it has Blast Burn. Rhyperior can also annihilate Metang with its powerful Ground-type moves.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar