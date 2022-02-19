Pokemon GO announces Battle League Season 11

Season 11 of GO Battle League and all the details coming along with it have just been released for Pokemon GO.

Trainers should be prepared for quite a shock, though. There will be some serious changes coming in the immediate future for GO Battle League rankings. This all comes as they prepare for the Pokemon World Championships which are coming closer and closer.

New Pokemon GO Battle League season will feature several changes

GO Battle League Season 10, which was originally going to end on February 28, will now be extended to March 1 at 1.00 p.m. PST (GMT -8). This way, the GO Battle League season will sync up with the in-game season, something Niantic wants to keep going from now on.

When Season 11 of GO Battle League arrives, though, there will be a pause on rankings. Player ranks will cap at 20, and they will not be visible. Niantic is doing this to allow them to work on some adjustments to GO Battle League without disrupting competitive play.

There also won’t be any changes to attacks for this new season, so movesets are going to remain the same way they are now.

Walrein has become a new threat during GO Battle League Season 10 (Image via Niantic)

As to why this is happening, it’s all in preparation for the Pokemon World Championships in London. The competition will be taking place in August, and Niantic wants the meta to stay stable, so players can feel comfortable with it going into the competition.

For Season 11 of GO Battle League, Cups will also be on a weekly rotation. This will be much quicker than the biweekly turnaround Cups that are currently happening. Niantic will also use this opportunity to test some new formats as well as some other things.

The good news is that, since the meta won’t be featuring new changes, trainers who already have top threats will have their teams remain viable for the foreseeable future. Recently, GO Battle League has seen the meteoric rise of Trevenant and Walrein. Trainers have also hopefully gotten a venusaur with Frenzy Plant through Bulbasaur’s Community Day.

