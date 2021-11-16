The best moveset for Camerupt in Pokemon GO

Known in Pokemon and Pokemon GO as the Eruption Pokemon, Camerupt is a Fire/Ground-type Pokemon originating from Generation III of the franchise.

Camerupt sadly doesn't have a lot of utility in PvE and PvP battle in Pokemon GO, but trainers dedicated to using it should still optimize its moveset. With the right moves, Camerupt may still present itself as a contributor to a battle team where otherwise it may simply not fit in at all.

There are certainly better Fire or Ground-type Pokemon to utilize the moves Camerupt has available, but not every trainer possesses these Pokemon or wants to use them. Camerupt may not be the best pick in Pokemon GO by a long shot, but that doesn't mean some trainers may not want to use it for their own reasons.

Pokemon GO: Camerupt's top movesets for PvE and PvP

Camerupt's moves aren't the best, which is all the more reason to use the best ones that the Pokemon is capable of learning (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Pokemon GO trainers may not get the best returns from Camerupt in either major form of battle, those who still venture into using the Eruption Pokemon should ensure it uses the best moves available.

In total, Camerupt has access to six different moves with two Fast Moves and four Charge Moves, which gives it one more move than most Pokemon can learn. Sadly, this doesn't help it much, as the moves it can learn aren't exactly some of the best in Pokemon GO.

Regardless, Pokemon GO trainers hoping to get the best out of their Camerupt in combat can look below for the top movesets in a PvE and PvP role:

PvE

For all intents and purposes in PvE, the top moveset for Camerupt will use Ember as a Fast Move. It beats out Rock Smash and gives Camerupt a damage boost due to the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) it receives from matching the move type with one of its own types.

For Pokemon GO trainers wanting to go pure offense with Camerupt, using Overheat as the primary Charge Move is preferred. However, for a more balanced approach for those that may wish to use Camerupt in a defensive role, Earth Power provides some more type advantage diversity.

PvP

To maximize Camerupt's limited PvP potential, trainers will want to utilize essentially the same moveset for PvE combat. If players pick up a second Charge Move, the use of Overheat and Earth Power should provide Camerupt with improved type coverage while also giving it a little more capability to bait an opponent's shields.

Solar Beam may also be a potential pick to counter Water-type Pokemon, which Camerupt is doubly weak to. Still, it is more likely that the Pokemon won't last before it gains the energy to use that particular Charge Move.

Edited by Ravi Iyer