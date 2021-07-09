How to catch Cyndaquil in Pokemon GO

Finding Pokemon like Cyndaquil during the Fifth Anniversary Event in Pokemon GO can be a little difficult if a trainer doesn’t know where to look.

Cyndaquil is one of the 19 Pokemon in the event's Collection Challenge. It is a Fire-type Pokemon that can evolve into Quilava with 25 candies. It can then evolve into Typhlosion with 100 candies.

Cyndaquil can normally be found in beaches, parks, cities and towns in Pokemon GO. However, there is another way that players can find the Pokemon.

Trainers around the world have accomplished some amazing things over the years! Now, let’s put your knowledge to the test. How many answers can you get right? pic.twitter.com/ss4ecTNfbe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 6, 2021

Catching Cyndaquil in Pokemon GO

Cyndaquil is drawn to lures at Pokestops and Gyms. The lure is available for purchase in the in-game shop for 100 PokeCoins. Players can also purchase a bundle of 8 lures for 680 PokeCoins.

Specific lures like the Glacial Lure, the Mossy Lure, the Magnetic Lure, and the Rainy Lure are also available for 200 PokeCois each. However, these lures won’t be needed to catch Cyndaquil in Pokemon GO.

If trainers are unable to purchase a lure, they do not need to worry. There are other ways of finding Cyndaquil and completing the Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO.

Players can also find Cyndaquil by completing different Field Research tasks from spinning Pokestops. The "Use 5 Berries to Help Catch a Pokemon" Field Research task will reward players with one of three different Pokemons: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile. Therefore, players have a 33% chance of being rewarded with a Cyndaquil encounter.

Catching Cyndaquil in Pokemon GO will be an easy task to complete if players efficiently use these tips. To recap, players stock up on lures, incense, and berries while spinning as many PokeStops as possible. They should also try to find spawns in beaches, parks, cities, or towns.

Once a trainer has collected the 19 Pokemon during the Fifth Anniversary Event for Pokemon GO, they will be rewarded with a special event-themed Pokemon, 80 PokeBalls, and 3 Rare Candies.

