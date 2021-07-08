Which cities will celebrate Pokemon GO Fest 2021 in person?

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is just around the corner and could be coming to a city near Pokemon players around the world.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be taking place on Saturday, July 17, 2021 and Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time each day. Pokemon GO Trainers have been looking forward to the upcoming event for a while now. Tickets can still be purchased in the shop for USD 4.99.

There are so many fun details around this event, and more details are revealed about the event with each passing day. There will be Event Exclusive Research, Hourly Habitats, different Raid Bosses each hour, and a Music Themed Storyline.

In an exclusive content series on YouTube, The @tryguys are bringing Trainers along as they gear up for #PokemonGOFest2021! https://t.co/2NMDSzCDjZ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 7, 2021

In-person locations for the Pokemon GO Fest

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 could be coming to a city near Pokemon Trainers all over the world, and we have that list here:

Europe

Linz, AT

Dresden, DE

Essen, DE

Hamburg, DE

Sevilla, ES

Paris, FR

Warsaw, PL

Bristol, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Liverpool, UK

London, UK

United States

San Francisco, CA

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

New York City, NY

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Seattle, WA

Washington, D.C.

Asia-Pacific

Auckland, NZ

These events will be held outdoors, and social distancing will be encouraged for all participants. If a Pokemon GO Player would like to attend any of these events, they must register through the Events section of the app or by clicking here. The registration will be free, but there will be a limited amount of space depending on which city it’s taking place in.

These outdoor events are sure to be a huge success in celebrating Pokemon GO’s fifth anniversary. Spots will be filling up quickly on a first-come, first-serve basis. Trainers who attend these events will enjoy fun photo-ops as they continue their gaming experience outside.

If a Pokemon GO Trainer can’t make it to the event in person, they will still be able to take part in all the fun activities that the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has to offer in the app.

