Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Ursaring

Entering Pokemon GO from the Johto region of Pokemon's Generation II, Ursaring is essentially a Fighting-type Pokemon stuck in a Normal-type body.

If Ursaring was a Fighting-type Pokemon, it would likely be one of the better attackers in Pokemon GO due to the impressive Fighting-type attacks it has paired with the Same Type Attribute Bonus (STAB) it would receive. Sadly, this isn't the case, making Ursaring a solid Normal-type Pokemon option in battle. It still has its applications in PvE and PvP, but it has yet to be considered a top choice in recent metagame decisions. Regardless, optimizing its moveset is a wise choice in the event it needs to be used.

Pokemon GO: Ursaring move breakdown

Image via The Pokemon Company

With three Fast Moves and three Charge Moves in Pokemon GO, Ursaring has a slightly larger move list than usual. The current stable of attacks is as follows:

Fast Moves

Metal Claw (Steel-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Ghost Claw (Ghost-type)

Charge Moves

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Hyper Beam (Normal-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

With these moves in mind, picking a moveset for Ursaring will depend slightly on what arena players are hoping to place it in. If trainers are hoping to use Ursaring in PvE, then results will vary somewhat compared to PvP. Some players may opt for the highest damage output, but others may prefer utility.

The breakdown for PvE and PvP moves in Pokemon GO is as follows:

PvE Move Tips

Counter is one of Ursaring's better moves. It covers better and provides superior DPS to Metal Claw, although Metal Claw is no slouch.

Shadow Claw is the preferred choice for many players for Ursaring's Fast Moves since it deals relatively neutral damage in type effectiveness and comes out pretty quickly.

With respects to the meta and damage capability alongside charge capabilities, Counter and Close Combat appear to be the most efficient moves in PvE. However, Counter and Play Rough are great choices in both offensive and defensive respects as an alternative.

Hyper Beam is a solid option due to the STAB it receives from Ursaring using it as a Normal-type Pokemon, but its lack of type advantage doesn't help its case.

Return deals good damage, but deals less than Hyper Beam and still suffers from the lack of super effective type damage like Hyper Beam does.

PvP Move Tips

Since Ursaring serves as a counter to Pokemon like Giratina in Pokemon GO's PvP, Shadow Claw, Close Combat, and Play Rough are its ideal move picks. Since it pushes back hard against Ghost-type Pokemon in general, this moveset provides solid attack and defense options in the event trainers feel the need to use Ursaring in PvP.

At the moment, this Pokemon isn't exactly a meta-friendly pick, but it can still serve the purpose in a pinch.

