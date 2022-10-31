Can Dratini be shiny in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

ADratini debuted in Pokemon GO in 2016, and has remained a popular Pocket Monster ever since. This is due to its appearance and ability to evolve into the powerful Dragonite.

While capturing Dratini is one thing, some may wonder if a shiny variant of Dratini is also available. Fortunately, Dratini's shiny form was released on February 24, 2018, as part of the game's Community Day event, and it has remained in the game ever since. However, finding Dratini right now may be difficult for some trainers due to the Halloween and upcoming Dia De Muertos events, which both focus on Ghost-type Pokemon.

Fortunately, an upcoming Community Day event will focus on Dratini, and the Dragon Pokemon can also be obtained through other methods.

Ways to Obtain Dratini in Pokemon GO in Fall 2022

Dratini and its shiny variant in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Trainers can still obtain it well before Dratini's Community Day Classic begins on November 5, 2022 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm local time. This is accomplished by enabling the Adventure Sync feature in-game, which can be found in the settings menu. This feature tracks your movement even if you aren't currently playing Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO's Adventure Sync will reward you differently depending on how far you've travelled during the week. Adventure Sync will reward you with a special 10-kilometer egg if you travel 50 kilometres in one week. When incubated, this egg has the potential to hatch into a Dratini and, on rare occasions, its shiny form. It's a long-term strategy, but it can work for some trainers.

If the Adventure Sync option isn't ideal for Pokemon GO trainers, there's still the upcoming Community Day Classic for Dratini. Dratini will appear in the wild quite frequently during this event. With more Dratini spawning in the wild, players will have a better chance of spotting a shiny one while enjoying the event.

Trainers can also pay $1 (or the equivalent in their local currency) to participate in Dratini's Special Research Story. These are not yet available for purchase, but should be available in the coming days as the Community Day Classic approaches. The Special Research Story's details have yet to be confirmed, but they will most likely revolve around Dratini and its evolutions.

This has been the case for several previous Pokemon GO Special Research Stories, and Niantic will almost certainly confirm it shortly. Even without spending money on research tickets, players should be able to catch a large number of Dratini if they are active during the Community Day Classic and keep some Lure Modules and Incense on hand.

While a shiny Dratini is unlikely to appear during the Community Day, the high number of Dratini spawns should increase the likelihood of a player encountering one. Furthermore, Lure Modules and Incense items will last for three full hours during Community Day Classic, enabling trainers to have a higher chance of finding a shiny compared to non-event gameplay.

