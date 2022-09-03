All Adventure Sync-exclusive Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Many aspects of Pokemon GO require players to walk a certain distance in order to hatch an Egg, unlock challenges, or earn rewards.

Adventure Sync takes the necessary travel of Pokemon GO a bit further. It tracks players' footsteps in kilometers, even when they aren't actively playing the game.

This can see Eggs hatch or a Buddy find Candy without the app needing to be opened. It also provides exclusive Pokemon that only hatch from Eggs that reach their required distance during Adventure Sync.

How to activate Adventure Sync in Pokemon GO

Adventure Sync was added to Pokemon GO with the Version 1.93.1 update in October 2018. The mode is completely optional but can track all movement progress from the device, not just when the app is open.

A new Adventure Sync week will begin at 9 AM local time every Monday. Players will be given rewards based on the distance they traveled. This is in addition to exclusive Egg Pokemon that may hatch while Adventure Sync is active.

Here's how to turn it on:

Trainers must first reach level 5 before Adventure Sync becomes available.

At level 5 or above, tap the main menu Poke Ball icon on the bottom of the screen.

Open the Settings by tapping on the Gear icon.

Select Adventure Sync and grant location permissions along with permissions for the game to access data from sources like Apple Health or Google Fit, depending on the device being used.

Confirm the activation to turn on Adventure Sync.

Players can return to the Settings screen and uncheck the Adventure Sync option at any time if they decide that they no longer want the feature activated.

Every exclusive Adventure Sync Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Adventure Sync will provide push notifications to players when an important event happens. This includes moments such as a Buddy finding a Candy, a Buddy picking up an Item, or an Egg being hatched.

If an Egg reaches its distance requirements during Adventure Sync and is a 5km/10km Egg, there is a chance that an exclusive pool of Pokemon will hatch from it. The current pool is themed around the Pokemon GO Season of Light.

5km Eggs

Here are all of the Pokemon that can hatch from a 5km Egg as a Pokemon GO Adventure Sync-exclusive:

Cranidos : A Rock-type that can evolve into Rampardos. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Rock-type that can evolve into Rampardos. It has a chance to be shiny. Shieldon : A Rock/Steel-type that can evolve into Bastiodon. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Rock/Steel-type that can evolve into Bastiodon. It has a chance to be shiny. Happiny : A Normal-type that can evolve into Chansey, which then evolves into Blissey. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Normal-type that can evolve into Chansey, which then evolves into Blissey. It has a chance to be shiny. Munchlax : A Normal-type that can evolve into Snorlax.

: A Normal-type that can evolve into Snorlax. Karrablast : A Bug-type that can evolve into Escavalier. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Bug-type that can evolve into Escavalier. It has a chance to be shiny. Shelmet: A Bug-type that can evolve into Accelgor. It has a chance to be shiny.

10km Eggs

10km Eggs hatch the base evolutions of some of the most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Here are the ones to expect from Adventure Sync:

Dratini : A Dragon-type that can evolve into Dragonair, which then evolves into Dragonite. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Dragonair, which then evolves into Dragonite. It has a chance to be shiny. Bagon : A Dragon-type that can evolve into Shelgon, which then evolves into Salamence. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Shelgon, which then evolves into Salamence. It has a chance to be shiny. Beldum : A Steel/Psychic-type that can evolve into Metang, which then evolves into Metagross. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Steel/Psychic-type that can evolve into Metang, which then evolves into Metagross. It has a chance to be shiny. Gible : A Dragon/Ground-type that can evolve into Gabite, which then evolves into Garchomp. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Dragon/Ground-type that can evolve into Gabite, which then evolves into Garchomp. It has a chance to be shiny. Riolu : A Fighting-type that can evolve into Lucario. It has a chance to be shiny.

: A Fighting-type that can evolve into Lucario. It has a chance to be shiny. Goomy: A Dragon-type that can evolve into Sliggoo, which then evolves into Goodra.

Niantic has not indicated if the Adventure Sync-exclusive Egg Pokemon will rotate throughout the Season of Light. Players should, therefore, be on the lookout for any changes that are announced.

