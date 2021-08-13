How to track steps on Pokemon GO when the app is closed

Pokemon GO has made a feature that will make hatching eggs a lot less stressful.

One big issue Pokemon GO players encounter is having to keep the app open to keep track of the steps the player is taking. Originally, to get steps counted for their eggs to hatch, players would have to open the app while they walk. This, though, can be a huge blow to any phone’s battery. Nowadays trainers can have their steps counted even with the app closed.

How to activate feature that monitors steps without Pokemon GO being active

Adventure Sync, the feature that lets players hatch their eggs with the app closed, was released by Niantic on November 1st, 2018. The option to activate this feature can be found in the Settings tab from the Main Menu.

For this mechanic to work, Adventure Sync needs to connect with either Google Fit or Apple Health. This is how the app monitors the amount of steps taken. Players can be provided a fitness report every week which details how many kilometers were walked.

Players can even earn some prizes for their walking. The rewards that can be obtained through walking with Adventure Sync are the following:

5km - 20 Poke Balls

25km - 10 Great Balls, 500 Stardust and either a Rare Candy or 15km Egg

50km - 5 Ultra Balls, 1,000 Stardust, and either 5 Rare Candies, 5 Silver Pinap Berries, a 10km Egg or a 5km Egg

100km - 16,000 Stardust

Unfortunately, many Pokemon GO users have been complaining that their Adventure Sync hasn’t been working. There seems to be, though, one common issue that many trainers end up encountering.

To work properly, the location on the user’s phone needs to be active. Pokemon GO needs access to the phone’s location in order to accurately track the steps taken by the trainer. Therefore, players are definitely going to want to check that before walking.

This feature makes acquiring rare Pokemon much easier. In Pokemon GO, the longer distance that the egg needs to hatch, the more rare the Pokemon that comes from that egg will be. Hatching 7km and 10km Eggs can be a great way to get some rare Pokemon an regional variants instead of waiting for an event or looking for them in the wild.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod