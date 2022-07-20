Can you disable AR mode in Pokemon GO?

Many Pokemon GO players jump into the game to fill the Pokedex, collect rare variants of Pokemon like Shiny Pokemon, or play with their Pokemon using AR (Augmented Reality) features.

AR features in Pokemon GO serve to give players a way to better immerse themselves in the game's experience. However, given the limitations of this feature, many players would prefer to turn it off. Finding the option to do so may be a bit of a headache for those unfamiliar with the game's interface.

With all the new additions that have been coming to the mobile game, paired with its new connectivity with Pokemon Home, more new players have arrived in the game, making a guide necessary.

Turning off Pokemon GO's AR feature

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Luckily for players who find the AR feature to be an obstacle during their playthrough, there is a way to turn it off. Doing so may also be simpler than many originally thought as well. For those who just want to quickly catch or feed Pokemon without having to point their camera at them, here are the steps to disable the feature.

When starting an encounter, tap the switch labeled AR at the top-right corner of the screen to render the feature inactive.

For feeding and playing with Buddy Pokemon, press the "quick treat" option when starting the mode to disable the feature.

What is the AR feature

AR shouldn't be confused with Virtual Reality. AR utilizes the camera of a device as well as an application to read data and project images through the lens of a device. Other notable AR devices include Microsoft HoloLens, the Merge AR Headset, and even the Nintendo 3DS.

In Pokemon GO, players have the option of whether or not they want to use AR. The "quick treat" feature lets players feed their Pokemon without the need for the feature.

As of late, this technology has found its way to being most commonly used in smartphones, with Pokemon GO spearheading this transition. This mobile game takes the concept of AR and uses it to bring Pokemon into the real world via the player's camera. However, many players view this feature as a gimmick.

For extended sessions, many players find that the AR feature does little to add to the experience. This feature typically requires more effort from the player's end as they are required to swivel themselves to find every Pokemon they encounter, not to mention the strain this puts on phone batteries.

After the Buddy Adventure content update for Pokemon GO, the AR feature came back with a vengeance. The feature of playing and feeding one's buddy was originally locked behind the restriction of requiring AR to function. This made playing with large Pokemon very difficult due to space restrictions.

Thankfully, Niantic was courteous enough to give players a choice in whether or not they wanted to use this feature rather than forcing them to do so. Not only will this make catching Pokemon much easier, but this also helps players save battery on their mobile devices.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far