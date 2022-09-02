Everything we know about the Pokemon GO: Season of Light

The Season of GO has ended and Niantic is immediately shifting everything to the Season of Light in Pokemon GO. This will be the eighth in-game season for the mobile Pokemon title. It sees the return of Professor Willow to the story after his absence during the lengthy Season of GO.

Professor Willow discovered a lot in his time away and is set to divulge everything in Season of Light. Players can expect new Legendaries to be added, along with plenty of Pokemon-specific events and bonuses.

All we know about the Season of Light in Pokemon GO

Season of Light start and end dates

A Special Research story will be available throughout the entirety of Season of Light. Different portions will unlock as the season progresses, with it having started on September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM local time.

Pokemon GO players will be able to claim any of its rewards and complete the different Research missions before the Season of Light ends on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 9:59 PM local time.

Enter Cosmog

Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon, will make its debut in Pokemon GO during the Season of Light. The official news post for Season of Light states that players will be able to bond with the Legendary.

This more than likely means the arrival of its evolution Cosmoem and subsequent stages, Solgaleo and Lunala. The Alolan Legendaries first appeared in the main franchise games Sun and Moon.

Nebula sky

This is a small detail that will be added to Pokemon GO during Season of Light. A Nebula sky will be in place for the normal night atmosphere periodically throughout the season.

Pokemon appearances

As of now, there have been a handful of confirmed Pokemon appearances during Season of Light. Medicham will appear in Research Breakthrough encounters with Deoxys, while its various forms will be available in Raids from September 1-13.

In addition, certain Pokemon will be appearing in different environments throughout the world, with many of them being available in their shiny forms:

Cities : Jigglypuff, Machop, Magnemite, Muk, Voltorb, Umbreon, and Litwick

: Jigglypuff, Machop, Magnemite, Muk, Voltorb, Umbreon, and Litwick Forests : mareep, Sunkern, Yanma, Espeon, Pineco, Burmy (Plant), and Hisuian Voltorb

: mareep, Sunkern, Yanma, Espeon, Pineco, Burmy (Plant), and Hisuian Voltorb Mountains : Sandslash, Clefairy, Diglett, Snorlax, Sneasel, Stantler, and Deino

: Sandslash, Clefairy, Diglett, Snorlax, Sneasel, Stantler, and Deino Beach and Water : Seel, Staryu, Mantine, Pelipper, Carvanha, Wailmer, and Feebas

: Seel, Staryu, Mantine, Pelipper, Carvanha, Wailmer, and Feebas Northern Hemisphere : Scyther, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Teddiursa, and Shroomish

: Scyther, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Teddiursa, and Shroomish Southern Hemisphere: Para, Chansey, Skitty, Bagon, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott

Niantic made sure to let players know that there will be more Pokemon in these environments as the Season of Light rolls on, wanting to keep some surprises from being revealed just yet.

Pokemon hatching from Eggs

A new Egg pool is arriving with Pokemon GO: Season of Light. Players can expect the following Eggs to hatch the attached Pokemon:

2km Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Munna, Fomantis, and Wimpod

Pichu, Cleffa, Munna, Fomantis, and Wimpod 5km Eggs: Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, and Miltank

Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, and Miltank 5km Adventure Sync Eggs: Cranidos, Shieldon, Happiny, Munchlax, Karrablst, and Shelmet

Cranidos, Shieldon, Happiny, Munchlax, Karrablst, and Shelmet 10km Eggs: Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, and Jangmo-o

Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, and Jangmo-o 10km Adventure Sync Eggs: Dratini, Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, and Goomy

Players can place Eggs in an incubator to hatch after the specified amount of kilometers has been walked.

Season of Light bonuses

The last updates about Pokemon GO: Season of Light include the season bonuses running throughout the duration. They are:

Increased damage for Pokemon participating in Remote Raids

Guaranteed gifts from PokeStop spins

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Up to two free Raid Passes each day while spinning Gym discs

Extra items given from Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust received from Research Breakthroughs

Extra Stardust received from Gifts

There will surely be many more during the Season of Light, but trainers will have to wait for an announcement from Niantic.

