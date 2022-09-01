Pokemon GO spawns for the Inkay Special Research Story

Niantic has just announced their plans for the opening week of September in Pokemon GO. Inkay, the Revolving Pokemon, will be getting its very own Pseudo-Community Day in the form of a limited-time, three-hour Special Research event that will feature bonus candies and a boost to Inkay's spawn rate.

For those who are new to the series, Inkay is one of the most unique Pokemon in the franchise. Apart from having one of the rarest type combinations, Inkay is the only Pokemon in the franchise that can evolve based on the orientation of the player's device. One must turn their device upside down to evolve it.

However, unlike the standard Community Day event, the Inkay Special Research event for Pokemon GO will not solely feature the lovable squid creature. This means players will have a chance to catch other Pokemon as well. But what creatures will be included in the event?

What Pokemon can players find during Pokemon GO's Inkay Special Research?

Here is a list of Pokemon that players will be able to find more commonly during this event:

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Houndour

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Purrloin

Galarian Zigzagoon

As many players may have noticed when looking at this list, there is a lot of diversity, with some Pokemon that are common and others that are hard to come by. Knowing this, we can analyze these picks to determine which of the select few will be worth the player's time to collect.

For starters, Nuzleaf is the only evolved Pokemon on this list. Evolved Pokemon are typically very difficult to find in the wild, so players will definitely want to get their hands on one of these to save a generous amount of Seedot Candy for the final evolution into Shiftry.

Here are three Pokemon that players should try to find during the Inkay Special Research event in the game.

1) Houndour

Houndour is a Pokemon seldom seen in many areas. With this in mind, it is already worth the player's time to collect. However, this find only gets better once players take its evolution, Houndoom, into account. While Houndoom is a Dark-type like every other Pokemon on the list, it also possesses the Fire typing.

On top of this, Houndoom also has the capacity to Mega Evolve. This makes Houndour one of the best investments players can pursue during this event in Pokemon GO.

2) Sableye

Much like Houndoom, Sableye is another great investment in Pokemon GO due to its capacity for a Mega Evolution. As many may know, Mega Sableye is currently absent in the mobile game. However, players and data miners have pointed out that this may not be the case for much longer.

With the hopes of Mega Sableye on the horizon, players having the chance to find one in the game ahead of time will save Raid Battlers and Gym Attackers the hassle of having to do so later.

3) Murkrow

The final Pokemon worth looking out for during Pokemon GO's Inkay Special Research event is Murkrow. This is due to the Darkness Pokemon's powerful evolution, Honchkrow. Although it requires a large quantity of Murkrow Candies and a Sinnoh Stone to achieve, it can be worth the effort in the right situation.

Due to Honchkrow's above average attack and decent bulk, it can be a very useful Pokemon to put in a Gym controlled by one's team to farm Pokecoins. Honchkrow is also a great pick for Raid Battles and a good situational pick in the lower tiers of competitive battles.

