Can Sableye be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers could have a high chance of catching a shiny Sableye.

This Pokemon has been around since Generation III, found in the Granite Cave of Hoenn. It is known for having a phenomenal typing of Dark and Ghost. This combination had no weaknesses until the Fairy type was invented.

Sableye also happens to be a great Pokemon to get a hold of, shiny or not.

Generation III Pokemon featured in Spotlight Hour

For the Mischief Unbound event, Pokemon GO features a series of Spotlight Hours that will be occurring for four days straight. Sableye featured in the second of these Spotlight Hours, and it can be shiny.

Typically, Spotlight Hours take place from 6 to 7 pm local time. That time slot, though, is currently being taken up by special Raid Hours. Instead, the Spotlight Hours will happen from 12 pm to 1 pm local time.

This means that, unfortunately, it’s too late to catch Sableye at the moment. Hopefully, though, most trainers were able to participate and grab its shiny form.

Sableye has a very distinct shiny sprite, swapping a purple body for a golden one.

Sableye has a love for gems (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fortunately, there are two other Spotlight Hours that trainers can participate in. November 28 featured Pikachu, and November 29 will have Beldum. Both these Pokemon have a chance to be shiny.

The Mischief Unbound event is Niantic’s way of celebrating the end of the Season of Mischief. It began with the arrival of the mythical Pokemon Hoopa, and now, trainers can change its form into Hoopa Unbound.

This new form is, in short, an immensely buffed version of the original Hoopa. The Unbound form gets a slight increase in bulk, but what really makes it valuable is its sky-high Attack stat (311).

Shiny hunters will also be happy to see that the Raid Hours will also feature shiny Legendaries. The upcoming Raid Hours will feature the Legendary titans (Regirock, Regice, and Registeel) on November 28 and the Swords of Justice (Virizion, Cobalion, and Terrakion) on November 29.

Edited by Ravi Iyer