Yet another Pikachu is available for players via Pokemon Sword and Shield's Mystery Gift feature.

Pokemon collaborated with the International Space Station. That's right, Pokemon has finally reached outer space. To ring in the New Year, a special live stream was held.

This live stream featured augmented reality versions of Pokemon appearing on screen. It made it appear that the Pokemon were truly in space. This was a truly wonderful event with this special Pikachu given out as a limited time gift.

How to get the Space Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In order to receive the special Space Pikachu in Pokemon Sword and Shield, players will need to access the Mystery Gift feature. It is available until January 15, 2021.

The first step is to ensure Sword and Shield has access to the internet on the Nintendo Switch. This will allow players to download the special KIBO Pikachu.

On the menu of Pokemon Sword and Shield, select the Mystery Gift option. Next, players will need to select the Get Mystery Gift choice.

The next option selected will be Get Via Internet. The Switch will now connect Pokemon Sword and Shield to the internet.

The KIBO Space Pikachu will appear and the download will begin. After just a short moment, the special Pikachu will be available in game for players.

It starts at level 21, an indication of the new year of 2021. It also comes with a Comet Shard, which is a rare in-game item that can be sold to shops for a high price.

It comes with a variety of moves that truly fit with Pikachu, space, and the celebration of a new year. Thunderbolt, Swift, Wish, and Celebrate are the four moves it arrives to players with.

With the 25th anniversary of Pokemon soon approaching, many are taking this space-themed event as a teaser for what's to come. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl were focused on space and time.

Rumors of remakes have been blowing up and fans are seeing this as just one more step towards those remade games becoming a reality.