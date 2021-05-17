Is Mega Houndoom worth it in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO will soon see the addition of Mega Houndoom to the Raids. Some players may wonder if making an effort to catch this Pokemon is worth their time.

The Fire/Dark-type has long been a favorite across the entire Pokemon franchise, in core series games, anime, and Pokemon GO. Of course, taking on a Mega Raid boss can undoubtedly be a challenge in the hit mobile game. Defeating and catching a Mega Raid boss takes a lot of trial and error, time, and attempts.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Pokemon GO: Is Mega Houndoom worth it?

Mega Houndoom in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Houndoom recently took the number one spot on the Top 5 Dark Pokemon to use in the Pokemon GO list. Being the best Dark-type Pocket Monster in the mobile game is one of several reasons why Mega Houndoom is worth every trainer's time and effort.

This monster is also a powerful Fire-type in its own right. This beast boasts some wicked stats in POGO, including a 289 in Attack, 181 in Defense, and 194 in the Stamina Category. In other words, with those numbers and Mega Houndoom's class, Grass and Psychic-type enemies should be annihilated in battle.

The best fast-attack of Mega Houndoom is Fire Fang, while the most powerful charged attack is Foul Play. This combination will wreak havoc on opponents, as it benefits from the crucial Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

