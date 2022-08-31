What are the Perfect IV Stats for Pidove in Pokemon GO?

Following the recent conclusion of the Spotlight Hour for Pidove in Pokemon GO, players are beginning to closely analyze their haul from the event. This has brought up the question of Pidove and its two evolutions, and whether they are useful in Raid Battles or Pokemon GO's competitive Battle League excursions.

Given the sheer amount that spawns during a Spotlight Hour event, it is not uncommon for players to come across a Pidove with a fully maxed out stat or two. These are known as IVs or Independent Values, and they determine some of the more exact details in a Pokemon's stat spread, so they are incredibly important.

With that being said, players may have questions regarding the stats of Pidove and its evolutions. After all, why bother using a Pokemon for competitive battles if it does not have the stats to warrant its place on a team? So what are the maxed stats for each of Pidove's forms? Do they have any redeeming qualities?

Pidove and Family in Pokemon GO: An Analysis

Pidove as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many players are aware, the exact stats a Pokemon has in Pokemon GO cannot physically be seen in the game. As such, it can be a bit hard for fans of the main series to get a grasp on how impactful a slight boost to an IV can be. Luckily, we can easily tell the IVs of a Pokemon by their CP or Combat Power score.

In the case of Pidove, players should keep their eyes peeled for one with a Combat Power of 700 or higher in Pokemon GO. This score typically means that Pidove will have either two stats maxed out or all stats incredibly close in the worst case scenario while also being very powerful.

In a perfect world, every Pokemon would have perfect IVs. Sadly, this is not a perfect world. However, knowing a Pokemon's stat spreads can help players assess the stats to prioritize when hunting Pidove with certain IVs. Given this species family's specialization is attack, this IV should be the most important.

Overall, players looking to get their hands on a Pidove with perfect IVs while also being of modest account level will want to keep a look out for one with a Combat Power of 726. Of course, this increases slightly if the player is experiencing windy or partly cloudy weather conditions. If so, players should watch for a 787 CP.

Unfezant, Pidove's final form, is one that players should never use seriously in the Battle League. This is due to its relatively low base stats and its commonplace type combination. If players truly want to use a Normal and Flying-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO, it is always best to opt for Staraptor or Mega Pidgeot instead.

The only thing that makes Unfezant worth a glance is its great coverage options. Having access to both Steel and Fire-type moves as well as its strong Flying-type attacks leaves it only held back by its mediocre base stats. However, it can make for some fun meme strategies if one has their heart set on using it competitively.

