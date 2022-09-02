Pokemon GO Munna Spotlight Hour schedule and spawns

Munna is the focus of the first Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour in September. The weekly event happens every Tuesday, in which one specific creature receives a showcase, and their spawn rate drastically increases. Moreover, players can get in-game bonuses during Spotlight Hour as well.

Pokemon Go gamers will be able to catch plenty of Munna on September 6, 2022's Spotlight Hour.

Munna Spotlight Hour schedule in Pokemon GO

Each Spotlight Hour, as the name suggests, is one hour long. Players will see an increasing number of Munna appear between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6.

Munna Spotlight Hour spawns in Pokemon GO

Munna, the Dream Eater Pokemon, is a Psychic-type that originates from and is typically found in the Unova region. In the real-world map that Pokemon GO uses, Munna has no specific spawn locations. That said, it will more than likely be found in populated areas with a lot of PokeStops. This is generally how Spotlight Hours and events with boosted spawn rates work in the game.

If an area is populated with other players, PokeStops, and Gyms, there's an increased chance for the Spotlight Hour Pokemon to appear. When the encounter rate associated with Munna is higher, the creature will spawn all over the place. This means that those who may not be near a large traffic area can use an Incense to ensure many Munna are drawn directly to them during the event.

Munna Spotlight Hour bonus in Pokemon GO

The bonus isn't massive for this Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour, but players should take advantage of it nonetheless. During this event, trainers can expect an hour of x2 Stardust gains whenever a Munna has been captured.

Stardust is earned any time a Pokemon is caught. It is used to increase the Combat Power of a Pokemon, teach it a second Charged Attack, or for the purpose of Purifying a Shadow Pokemon.

Trainers can run out of Stardust very quickly, keeping them from strengthening their partner's battle prowess. Catching as many Pokemon, Munna or not, during the Spotlight Hour will help refill Stardust stockpile with the x2 bonus in place.

Other Spotlight Hours in September

There are three other Spotlight Hours for the month of September after Munna. They will all come with event-specific bonuses and take place during the same timeframe.

Here are the Pokemon, the dates their Spotlight Hour will go live between 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm, and rewards:

Ralts Spotlight Hour: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with x2 Catch XP

Tuesday, September 13, 2022, with x2 Catch XP Aron Spotlight Hour: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with x2 Catch Candy

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with x2 Catch Candy Minccino Spotlight Hour: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, with x2 Transfer Candy

Ralts is a Psychic/Fairy-type, Aron is a Steel/Rock-type, and Minccino is a pure Normal-type. The Spotlight Hours will work exactly the same for all Pokemon, and players should make it a priority to attend them as these creatures have some powerful evolutions.

