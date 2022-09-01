How to evolve Inkay in Pokemon GO

Niantic has just announced that the first week of September for Pokemon GO will once again feature the Revolving Pokemon, Inkay. On September 3, 2022, players will be able to participate in a special event for the lovable squid Pokemon in which its spawn rate will be significantly increased with other bonuses.

Of course, with news of this Pokemon becoming relevant once again, many new users may have a few questions regarding this unique creature in the franchise. As many fans of the main series would know, Inkay has a very interesting and unique way of evolving in the main line of Pokemon games.

However, given how Pokemon GO is a spin-off from the main series, many gamers are wondering if this changes how Inkay evolves in this mobile title. Luckily, given how long this creature has been in the game, they have had multiple chances to figure out how to evolve this Pokemon into Malamar.

Tips for Evolving Inkay in Pokemon GO

Inkay's evolution, Malamar, as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For fans unfamiliar with Inkay in the main series, it was the only Pokemon that required the player to completely flip their device upside down once it hit a certain level. In most games Inkay is in, they must turn their device a full 180 degrees once it hits level 30, or Inkay will not evolve into Malamar.

But what does this have to do with Pokemon GO? Well, this requirement holds true for Niantic's mobile game as well. However, users will need to do more than turn their mobile devices upside down if they want to evolve their Inkay. Much like every other Pokemon in the mobile game, an amount of candy is required.

The second requirement for evolving Inkay into Malamar is the cost of 50 Inkay Candy. While this is a difficult task to accomplish now, this objective will become much more achievable following the release of the Inkay Special Research that will take place on September 3 due to the increased spawns.

Once the event begins, collecting the required 50 Inkay Candies in Pokemon GO will be much easier. Using Pinap Berries, every Inkay captured during the event will grant gamers seven Candies for every Inkay caught, going up to eight if they choose to transfer the extra Inkays they capture as well.

This means that if players do not have an Inkay ahead of time, they will need to catch seven Inkays to evolve one into Malamar. Considering the Pokemon's increased likelihood of spawning during the event, this can be easily done within minutes of the event going live with a bit of luck.

Of course, users can make this process go by even faster with the use of consumables like Incenses and Lure Modules. Given Inkay's typing of Psychic and Dark, they will also have a higher chance of seeing Inkay if gamers are in an area currently experiencing foggy or windy weather.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer