5 strongest Psychic Pokemon of all time, ranked

The Psychic typing in the Pokemon franchise is often associated with the most powerful creatures in not only their respective property but in fiction as well.

With other franchises speculating into the field of psychokinetic powers when they need a powerful character, having a whole subspecies of creatures with these powers can be quite an attraction for new fans. This has led to many new and veteran players having favorite creatures of this type.

However, with this in mind, users may feel the need to know which of these creatures performs better. Especially in-game, having knowledge of which creatures are better than others can make all the difference between a win or a loss in the heat of PvP battles.

With this in mind, here's a look into the franchise to find out which of the franchise's many Psychic-type Pokemon are the best possible choices for a gamer's team.

Pokemon's five most potent Psychic-Types

5) Shadow Lugia

Shadow Lugia as it appears on the box for Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness (Image via Game Freak)

There are a surprising number of options in the bracket for potential creatures to take this spot on the list. Finding the monster to take this spot definitively takes a bit of research and shows players the side game for the Gamecube, Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness.

They could obtain a powerful shadow variant of the Legendary Lugia in this game. Unlike the shadow variants in Niantic's mobile game, Shadow Lugia possesses a complete list of moves that deal super-effective damage to every creature they hit.

Thus, it is the most powerful of the 680 base stat bracket.

4) Mega Latias and Latios

Mega Latias and Latios as they appear in the animated trailer for Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (Image via Game Freak)

Due to these two creatures sharing the same stat total but different distributions, they will share a spot on this list. As many experienced users know, these two creatures differ only in their statistical orientation.

What this means is that Mega Latias specializes in defense while Mega Latios specializes in attack. If these two were not introduced in the sixth generation, they would arguably be the best Mega-evolved Psychic-types.

However, due to the abundance of Fairy-types during their debut, they were kept in check. Both still boast an impressive 700 base stat total.

3) Mega Metagross

Mega Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Mega Metagross shares the exact stat total as the previous two creatures on this list, where it pulls ahead is in its consistency and typing. This creature has a much higher attack and defense stat that pairs significantly with its defensive Steel typing, contributing to its success and favoritism.

Mega Metagross also has an advantage over the many Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in the sixth generation of the franchise. This makes it much better in competitive battles than the previous two monsters.

2) Ultra Necrozma

Ultra Necrozma as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though it is seen as the ultimate creature in the franchise's multiverse, Ultra Necrozma only takes the number 2 spot on this list. While this beast is incredibly powerful, obtaining it is impossible in modern titles.

This is because this form of the powerful Legendary is locked behind the Z-Move mechanic.

Using Ultranecrozium-Z, gamers can upgrade their Dusk-Mane or Dawn-Wing Necrozma through a process called Ultra Burst to obtain Ultra Necrozma. However, given this change being restricted to the Z-Crystal, doing so is impossible in modern titles for the time being.

1) Mega Mewtwo X & Y

Mega Mewtwo Y as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In terms of base stats, the strongest Psychic-type in the entire franchise is the Mega Evolutions for the Legendary Mewtwo. Given that these are technically the same creature, they share a spot on this list.

Both forms share the same base stat total of 780, but there is a defining difference between the two.

The X variant has a higher physical attack stat and physical defense stat. The Y variant, on the other hand, has a higher special attack, special defense, and speed stat.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

